Shalom, friends.

No single headline changes the battlefield today—hostile movement gets removed and “rebuild” stays expensive. Elsewhere, though, the map is getting messier. An international force is being marketed without a mandate to confront Hamas. Regional airpower shopping is back on the table. The north is still kinetic even when diplomacy asks for a pause. Meanwhile, the diaspora isn’t “news from abroad” anymore—it’s a front, and copycats move faster than politicians. And this morning’s signal from Washington is the same story in a different costume: support language on the podium, pressure mechanics in the machinery. The ISF pitch keeps inflating, Pakistan is being leaned on for troops, and travel restrictions expand in ways that will land hardest on ordinary people, not terrorists.

Before we get fully into today’s Brief, I have something I’d really like you to do…

Action Required — Stop Blood Libel at Scale

Netflix is preparing to distribute Farha, a fictionalized blood libel that portrays IDF soldiers as sadistic child-murderers.

This is pure incitement—even if it is masquerading as cinema. It will fuel more real-world antisemitism.

Please sign the letter demanding Netflix pull the film. It takes 30 seconds.

The daily Israel Brief lays out the gap everyone is exploiting: Hamas and Hezbollah optimizing for time, Washington marketing a stabilization force with no mandate to confront either, and a Qatar F-35 push that would erode the edge Israel can't get back. The bullets flag the fronts. The full brief digs into why an arms package floated as 'allied cooperation' looks more like Washington selling away Israel's margin for error — and who is being leaned on to supply troops who won't disarm anyone.

Israel is acting like a grown up, while the international diplomatic corps… well, let’s say they’re on toddler mode — tantrums and pre-school logic.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe