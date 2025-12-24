Shalom, friends.

The north can’t help but continue to expose the Lebanese-state fiction. Iran keeps compressing timelines through drills and rebuild. Gaza keeps getting negotiated in public language while the enemy rebuilds in private. Abroad, the West’s “speech era” continues collapsing into police lines, while the UN keeps funding its anti-Israel hobby like it’s a core service (which, to the majority of member states, I suppose it is). The question is not whether pressure rises—it’s where it lands first.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Front: IDF strikes Hezbollah rebuild cell near Sidon; overlap with LAF intelligence assessed.

Gaza: Katz signals long-hold posture, then partially walks back message after U.S. clarification demand.

Iran: Missile and UAV drills run hot enough to trigger live leadership calls and readiness posture.

Syria: Aleppo clashes expose fragile integration; Druze support and airspace control remain live issues.

Home Front: High Court pressure and security drills run in parallel as authority fights consume bandwidth.

Diaspora: UK Jewry signals exit while jihadist networks slip into the light.

Lawfare: UN bias-industries and foreign-media restrictions move as pressure tools, not “values debates.”

Below: escalation logic across the north, Iran timelines, Gaza control, and domestic authority under wartime load.

The daily Israel Brief watches a single problem keep changing costumes — Hezbollah hiding inside the Lebanese Army, Katz testing a Gaza permanence doctrine and walking it back under a clarification demand, Iran's drills running hot until they don't. The bullets give you the dashboard. The full edition digs into the Sidon strike that collapsed the state-versus-militia fiction, the UN's hundred-million-dollar anti-Israel habit, and why British Jews are quietly mapping the exits.

Lebanon can deny reality, but rockets don’t read press releases.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe