Shalom, friends.

Pressure keeps migrating from firepower to permissions — who gets to move, who gets to “coordinate,” and who gets to hide behind process while rearming. Iran’s streets keep boiling as Tehran tries to sound unstoppable and look stable at the same time, which is an interesting dichotomy. Gaza stays frozen in the world’s favorite fantasy: demilitarization without seizures.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: Protests spread into new provinces as Tehran runs live-fire drills and escalates warnings.

Washington: Trump signals conditional strike support on Iran and reaffirms Gaza Phase B ties to Hamas disarmament.

Gaza: Israel holds territory and aid oversight while enforcement arguments shift to screenings and dual-use fights.

Judea & Samaria: Attempted ramming ends with terrorist eliminated; smuggling pressure shifts to drone logistics.

Northern Arena: Lebanon signs gas MoU via Egypt with Israeli-origin supply, inviting Hezbollah sovereignty theatrics.

Red Sea: Saudi strikes Mukalla over UAE-linked shipments, exposing coalition fracture in Yemen.

Home Front: Cyber disruptions and post-service suicide alarms surface as readiness variables, not human-interest blurbs.

Below: escalation triggers, constraint mechanics, and the near-term decision pressure shaping Israel’s freedom of action.

Pressure keeps migrating from firepower to permissions, and today's Israel Brief counts the verbs that actually matter — disarm, seize, verify — against the adjectives everyone else is selling. The full edition carries the intelligence assessment that Hamas still holds roughly 60,000 rifles, Spain banning Israeli goods then quietly exempting Airbus because Spanish jobs outweigh slogans, and a rising suicide trend inside the force that belongs in the readiness column, not a sidebar. The Gaza math is unsentimental.

When nobody collects the rifles, the rifles stay.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe