Shalom, friends.

Adversaries keep buying time with process, civilians, and “oversight” while keeping weapons as the only real currency. Gaza’s contact reality keeps asserting itself against every committee fantasy, and Iran is selling inspection theater while treating missiles as holy. The external files are tightening at the same moment Israel’s internal accountability fight keeps trying to eat the state.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Hamas Probes: Hamas probes near the Yellow Line using civilians; Southern Command drafts renewed disarmament-by-force options.

Iran File: Netanyahu meets Trump as Tehran offers inspections, seals Esfahan entrances, refuses missile limits.

Air Defense: THAAD deploys in eastern Jordan; U.S. missiles stay on trucks at Al-Udeid.

Judea & Samaria Cell: Lebanon-based handlers recruit operatives via gaming apps; indictments filed after surveillance and training.

Citizenship Revocation: Israel strips citizenship from two convicted Israeli terrorists and signs expulsion to Gaza.

October 7 File: New timeline details fuel demands for criminal probes and deepen civil-military mistrust.

Force Build: IDF creates 38th maneuver division as Gaza-envelope rehabilitation audit finds execution failures.

Below: Gaza contact-front dynamics, Iran deal-vs-strike decision pressure, sovereignty enforcement, and the domestic blame war.

In today's Israel Brief, everyone is buying time and only one currency is real. Hamas pushes women and children forward to map IDF hesitation, Tehran offers inspections while it welds shut the tunnels at Esfahan, and Washington wires THAAD into Jordan like it expects impact. The bullets name the moves. The full edition digs into why the technocrats' committee is a costume with no coercive authority inside Gaza, and what citizenship revocation actually closes off for a terror economy that treats every prisoner as an investment.

Iran is offering transparency theater on the nuclear issue while locking the delivery system behind a steel door, and daring the West to call that "de-escalation."

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe