Shalom, friends.

Gaza enforcement continues, Iran talks continue, and at home the Haredi bargain is colliding with arithmetic, courts, and basic adulthood. We lost Staff Sgt. Ofri Yafe, z”l, in a nighttime operation that reminds us the war punishes mistakes as brutally as it punishes hesitation.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Khan Yunis: Staff Sgt. Ofri Yafe, 21, killed in friendly fire during nighttime building-clearing operations. See The War Today.

Rafah: IDF destroys another Hamas tunnel under armored and engineering coordination. See The War Today.

Kiryat Gat: Authorities probe attempted bribery at US Gaza logistics coordination site—tied to reconstruction flow. See The War Today.

Jericho: Four Islamic State–affiliated suspects arrested in pre-Ramadan counterterror operations. See The War Today.

Ramallah: ISA-guided forces detain weapons dealer embedded in local terror network. See The War Today.

Geneva: Iran floats three-year enrichment suspension, rejects dismantlement and missile limits. See Israel and the World.

High Court: Ministries ordered to justify full funding of noncompliant Haredi school networks by April 15. See Inside Israel.

Below : operational lessons in Gaza, the Ramadan security equation, Iran’s two-week window, and the state-capacity fight at home.

Today's Israel Brief opens on a loss. Staff Sgt. Ofri Yafe, z"l, twenty-one, killed by friendly fire in a Khan Yunis night grid when one IDF element misidentified another. The bullets carry the operational beats. The full edition works through the bribery creeping into a U.S.-run Gaza logistics node, Iran's three-year "pause" that is really a runway to reload, and the High Court demanding to know why the state fully funds Haredi schools that decline math, decline to serve, and then bill the productive public to keep the machine humming.

Entitlement dressed as piety is not holiness—it's a desecration.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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