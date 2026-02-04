Shalom, friends.

Iran is trying to compress diplomacy into a single bilateral box while still turning maritime friction into leverage. Gaza’s gate experiment is already colliding with reality. Meanwhile, Israel’s internal fights keep marching into court. And the IDF tries to scale manpower but keeps hitting the Haredi wall.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Talks: Meeting shifts toward Oman and bilateral format as Tehran narrows terms to uranium only.

Maritime Friction: U.S. downs Iranian drone near USS Abraham Lincoln; Tehran launches follow-on surveillance drones.

Hormuz Standoff: Iranian boats try to stop a U.S.-linked tanker; Tehran denies; escort ends it.

Gaza Fire: Gunmen shoot at IDF on Israel’s side of the Yellow Line; strikes follow.

Rafah Screening: Approvals collapse; masked gunmen question entrants before Israeli screening and confiscations.

Northern Border: Unit 869 reports sustained interdiction; vegetation clearing starts; UNIFIL reports drone stun grenade incident.

Courts & Draft: High Court pushes back on Broadcasting Law and Ben-Gvir; IDF codifies Haredi tracks.

Below : analysis of Iran’s Oman gambit and maritime testing, Gaza gate enforcement failures, northern prevention tempo, and domestic legal-manpower deadlines.

Wednesday's Israel Brief watches Gaza's gate experiment fail first contact—12 of 42 entrants approved, masked gunmen running their own checkpoint before Israel's screening even starts. The full edition unpacks Iran's Oman gambit, the captured documents on how Hamas embeds liaisons inside hospitals and NGOs, and the institutional knife-fight pulling Ben-Gvir, the Broadcasting Law, and a leak probe into one tangle. A gate opening is not control. Read why.

Rafah's first lesson is that the "international community" still confuses a gate opening with control.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe