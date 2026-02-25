Shalom, friends.

Trump’s ultimatum expires Friday. Eleven F-22s are already on the ground in Israel. A senior U.S. official told Israeli media that he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump declared war on Iran imminently. That is where we are. The week that began with Iran buying diplomatic hours in Geneva has the U.S. force posture past the point of ambiguity — and every regional actor, from Hezbollah to the LAF to the PLO, adjusting their public statements to the new reality while hedging their private commitments. None of that is reassurance.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

F-22s in Israel: Eleven U.S. stealth fighters land at an IAF base in southern Israel from RAF Lakenheath.

Strike Decision: Senior U.S. official says preparations are complete; decision now rests with Trump.

Hezbollah Contradiction: Lebanese PM says Berri passed private non-intervention guarantees; Qassem publicly declared the opposite.

Samaria Operation: IDF launches multi-day counter-terrorism operation across three villages in Binyamin region.

PIJ Commander Confirmed: Palestinian Islamic Jihad acknowledges its rocket developer worked simultaneously as a Doctors Without Borders physiotherapist.

Haredi Draft: AG tells High Court no economic sanctions plan exists; declared evaders up from 2,257 to 16,880 in seven months.

Evacuation Failure on Record: State Comptroller finds “total disorder” in post-October 7 evacuations — Kfar Aza took 36 hours, no approved protocol existed.

NGO Deadline: Licenses for 37 aid groups expire March 1; 17 petition High Court; COGAT says affected groups represent under 1% of Gaza aid.

PLO Rejects Disarmament: PLO Secretary-General states Hamas is not a terror organization, opposes disarmament, and will not reform PA curricula.

Below : theater-by-theater analysis, the Iran decision window, proxy positioning, coalition arithmetic, and the institutional failures that don’t wait for a ceasefire to matter.

The U.S. military footprint in the region reached a new threshold. Iran ran its live-fire exercises and its deputy foreign minister warned that “a war can be started — but ending it is not easy.” Hezbollah issued contradictory guarantees through two channels simultaneously, which is the organizational behavior of a group that does not know what it will do. The PLO told Washington, on the record, that it will do none of the things Washington says it requires. And inside Israel, a state comptroller report confirmed what most people already suspected about October 7. The system knew what it was supposed to do. Didn’t fund it. And improvised when it mattered.

Eleven F-22s are on the ground in Israel and a senior U.S. official told Israeli media he wouldn't be surprised if Trump declared war on Iran imminently. That is where Wednesday's Israel Brief opens. Below the flash bullets: Hezbollah issuing two contradictory guarantees through two channels at once, a Doctors Without Borders physiotherapist confirmed by his own terror group as a rocket developer, and a State Comptroller verdict on October 7 evacuations that reads like an indictment of paper plans. The full edition is the theater-by-theater read.

Neither a lab coat nor a press pass is a license to be an operational terrorist.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe