Shalom, friends.

Tehran’s crackdown behind a communications wall is at a boiling point, and both Hezbollah and Gaza are set at a steady simmer as neither are willing to give up weapons nor jihad. At home, the judiciary fight is heating up, and October 7 justice is being designed to remove future bargaining leverage. Abroad, the “genocide” shibboleth is being used as a membership card — and too many officials are paying their dues.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: Internet stays down while calls return; Israel raises alert as Washington weighs strike and cyber options.

Gaza: Rafah firefight kills two gunmen; Hamas runs leadership vote from Doha and keeps Ran as leverage.

Judea & Samaria: IDF arrests suspects who impersonated soldiers during robberies near Hebron; copycat risk rises.

Courts: Coalition leaders urge defiance in Ben-Gvir case; High Court expands panel and signals early action.

October 7 Trials: Knesset advances prosecution bill, barring releases and mandating public, recorded proceedings.

UN & Allies: U.S. funding bill withholds U.N. money over anti-Israel bias; Jerusalem cuts ties with more bodies.

Diaspora: Synagogues get tagged and threats get prosecuted; elite culture stages tantrums for Oct. 7 apologists.

Below: Gaza leverage math, Iran decision triggers, internal governance fracture points, and the lawfare machine abroad.

Hamas is running a leadership vote from Doha while keeping its guns and a hostage's body as a valve to open and close. Today's Israel Brief takes you past the Rafah firefight and into the leverage math: why a secret ballot abroad isn't governance, how the Nukhba trial bill's “no future release” clause is built to end the bargaining-inventory loop, and the moment a legislator admitted saying “genocide” just to stay socially employable. The full edition also tracks the ugly fiscal arithmetic of Israel walking away from US aid.

A secret vote from Doha isn’t “governance”—it’s survivability engineering.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe