Shalom, friends.

Iran is trying to widen deterrence language into a global license—while the U.S. stacks the logistics that make severe options real. In Gaza, Davos wants a “board” to look like control, even as the Yellow Line keeps producing weapons and kinetic contact. Inside Israel, the state is being tested in the least cinematic places—daycares, streets, spreadsheets, and spyware—right when it can least afford internal slack.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Clock: Trump issues warning against further assassination attempts; Iran parliament signals jihad framing; U.S. repositions military assets.

U.S. Air Bridge: KC-135 tankers and command aircraft head toward Europe; another carrier group prepares to move.

Gaza Board: Davos charter signing set; Israel joins talks while disputing Qatar–Turkey weight.

Yellow Line: IDF finds weapons shaft with rifles and RPGs near southern approach routes.

Northern Front: IDF strikes Hezbollah operative near Sidon after repeat violations; Galilee drill scheduled.

Jerusalem Disorder: Infant daycare deaths meet autopsy limits; riots spread, civilians attacked, arrests continue.

Below: decision pressure around Iran, the Davos Gaza architecture versus ground reality, home-front enforcement failures, and external constraint lanes.

Tehran's parliament is foreshadowing a jihad fatwa while Washington stacks the tankers and carriers that make “decisive” options real but hasn't yet paid the decision cost. Today's Israel Brief sets the Davos “Board of Peace” charter against the Yellow Line, where a fresh shaft just turned up scores of AK-47s and RPGs. The full edition reads the daycare-deaths autopsy clash and a second wave of riots, retroactive clawbacks hitting reservists who already spent the money, and a Europe that increasingly looks like a museum that hired HR to run counterterrorism.

Today it often looks like a museum that hired HR to run counterterrorism.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe