Shalom, friends.

Finally, the hostage chapter is closed. Now the “international community” gets to test a new version of a long-running fantasy. “Managing” Hamas without touching its guns. Rafah is being handed to committees and “remote checks.” Which is a polite way to announce nobody plans to own the consequences—though the expect Israel to clean up the mess. Iran executes more citizens on schedule while Washington speaks in languishing timelines. Israel’s internal systems keeps funneling national decisions into court calendars and coalition deadlines.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Rafah Sunday: Rafah crossing likely opens Sunday under outside staffing; Israel pushed toward remote verification only.

Hamas Rebrand: Hamas presses to fold 10,000 police into a new Gaza “police” force as “order.”

Northern Enforcement: IDF hits Hezbollah underground rebuild nodes near Nabatieh and Deir Qanoun as Hezbollah continues its active violations.

Iran Signal: Iran hangs an alleged Mossad agent while U.S. messaging frames an Iran window in months.

Pressure Tools: White House weighs a naval oil-export blockade; Riyadh denies airspace and Turkey urges restraint.

Courts & Media: High Court file grows around overhaul and Army Radio; the government tries shortcuts anyway.

Diaspora Enforcement: NYC probes terror-branded merch; Iowa mandates antisemitism reporting; San Diego reverses a rabbi disinvite.

Below: Gaza border-control mechanics and Hamas “security” rebranding, northern enforcement logic, Iran timing signals, and internal governance stress points.

Wednesday's Israel Brief takes apart the newest version of an old fantasy — "managing" Hamas without touching its guns. The full edition follows the amnesty-for-disarmament scheme being sold as civil policing, the 68,000-strong draft-dodger count that has the IDF's spreadsheet screaming, and the unforgivable story of a fallen officer's family learning months after burial that no one was searching for their son's head. Beyond the bullets: why Turkey as mediator is the arsonist running fire safety.

Turkey being invited into the mechanism is like hiring an arsonist as fire marshal because he's enthusiastic about flames.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe