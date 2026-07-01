Shalom, friends.

The only clauses anyone enforces are the ones Israel enforces itself. Netanyahu walked the Lebanon zone to tell the men on the line the army is not leaving it, the targeting cell reached three more October 7 operatives, and the Comptroller published the ledger of everything the state never built before it needed all of it at once.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon: Netanyahu walks the security zone, tells the troops to act on threats and not wait for permission.

Hormuz: The IRGC bids for exclusive control of the strait and a $40-billion-a-year toll as Doha talks continue.

Gaza: The targeting cell reaches Braslavski's captor and two more October 7 operatives; Israel holds nearly 70 percent.

Comptroller: Englman's October 7 audit finds no plan for the wounded, the rehab system, or the shelters.

Draft: Basic Law: Torah Study clears first reading. Don't worry about the IDF asking for 8,000 more reservists though. Clearly they have enough people without the Haredim. SMH.

Trial: Judges tell prosecutors again to drop the bribery count; the coalition turns it into a pardon campaign.

Latin America: Parliamentarians from over ten nations sign the Isaac Accords principles as a Guatemala-based bloc courts Israel.

Aid: Massie's amendment to cut Israel's $3.3 billion in FMF fails, and committee Democrats endorse conditioning the aid anyway.

Diaspora: A California judge gives a only year in county jail to the man who killed Paul Kessler z"l with a megaphone.

The Lebanon framework, the Hormuz memorandum, and the Gaza truce all share the same defect — the party whose compliance matters signed nothing (at least that they planned to abide by) — so the demolition charges, the target folders, and the army in the zone are the only clauses moving. At home the Comptroller reads the receipts, while the coalition writes a constitutional shield for yeshiva study over its own generals' objection (to say nothing of common sense) that the manpower math does not close. Abroad the two maps diverge: a conviction bloc from Buenos Aires that asks nothing of any Arab public, and a US aid relationship sliding from a settled given toward a line renegotiated every appropriations cycle.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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