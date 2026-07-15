Israel Brief: Wednesday, July 15
Trump trades the Hormuz toll for a blockade of every Iranian port, and the arrest freeze passes 58-54 over the chief of staff's written refusal.
Trump spent a day walking back the twenty-percent transit fee and replaced it with a blockade of every Iranian port, with the power plants and the bridges promised for next week. The strait is open to everyone but the state that spent months announcing it shut. Trump also used a phone call to tell Netanyahu to pull out of southern Syria and Lebanon — the ground his own delegation sat over in Rome yesterday. At home, with three days left, the coalition is spending its majority on the things that outlive it: an arrest freeze that runs past the election, a hundred and three communities unsealed, and a manslaughter conviction sent to the president's desk.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Hormuz: Trump scraps the transit toll for a blockade of every Iranian port and promises power plants next. See The War Today.
Syria and Lebanon: Trump tells Netanyahu to pull back as the sixth round of Israel-Lebanon talks opens in Rome. See The War Today.
Gaza: Hamas asks a blockaded Tehran for money and cover as a strike kills four Jabaliya operatives. See The War Today.
Draft law: The arrest freeze passes 58-54, Zamir refuses to sign mass exemptions, and Haskel resigns. See Inside Israel.
Sovereignty: Smotrich unseals two cabinet decisions held back to spare Washington, putting 103 approved communities on the record. See Inside Israel.
Azaria: Katz asks Herzog to expunge the manslaughter conviction three days before the Knesset dissolves. See Inside Israel.
US aid: Jeffries kills Massie's $3.3 billion cut and writes its argument into the 2028 memorandum. See Israel and the World.
Hasbara: The Foreign Ministry pays Brad Parscale $1.5 million a month to work Trump's base, and loses ground. See Israel and the World.
Khalil: Mahmoud Khalil sues Betar, Canary Mission, and Heritage under the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act. See Israel and the World.
ICC: Britain's bar keeps Karim Khan suspended nine days before the court votes on removing him. See Briefly Noted.
Iran: A New York Times account of a Mossad effort to groom Ahmadinejad surfaces, and former officers doubt it. See Developments to Watch.
Washington owns most of what moved today, and Israel is being told. What Jerusalem still controls, it is converting into concrete and statute — the two forms a successor cannot undo with a memo. And where Israel does still hold an instrument, it keeps turning up in someone else's hand: Jeffries makes the case for ending the American subsidy by quoting Netanyahu back to him, and the Foreign Ministry's own media buy financed the charge it was hired to refute.
Today: a full blockade of every Iranian port and a power-plants ultimatum, 103 communities out of the drawer, and Jerusalem's $1.5-million-a-month MAGA contract.