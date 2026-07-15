Trump spent a day walking back the twenty-percent transit fee and replaced it with a blockade of every Iranian port, with the power plants and the bridges promised for next week. The strait is open to everyone but the state that spent months announcing it shut. Trump also used a phone call to tell Netanyahu to pull out of southern Syria and Lebanon — the ground his own delegation sat over in Rome yesterday. At home, with three days left, the coalition is spending its majority on the things that outlive it: an arrest freeze that runs past the election, a hundred and three communities unsealed, and a manslaughter conviction sent to the president's desk.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Washington owns most of what moved today, and Israel is being told. What Jerusalem still controls, it is converting into concrete and statute — the two forms a successor cannot undo with a memo. And where Israel does still hold an instrument, it keeps turning up in someone else's hand: Jeffries makes the case for ending the American subsidy by quoting Netanyahu back to him, and the Foreign Ministry's own media buy financed the charge it was hired to refute.

Today: a full blockade of every Iranian port and a power-plants ultimatum, 103 communities out of the drawer, and Jerusalem's $1.5-million-a-month MAGA contract.

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