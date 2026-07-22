Trump gave Tehran's pause a day, then promised to hit the mountain holding its enriched uranium. Iran's foreign minister supplied the better measure of the offer: memorandum decisions fall to a six-man committee, and Araghchi has never met the man whose signature Washington is negotiating for. Israel passed the eleventh night of the American campaign at highest alert with nothing to intercept, while Jordan's hills and Kuwait's water plants took the fire. At home, one week of campaigning put the president on television drawing red lines — and at sundown begins the fast for the last two times Jewish sovereignty fell.

The Brief is off for Tisha B’Av and returns Sunday, July 26.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Nearly everything that moved today was designed to outlast a verdict. Aoun wrote forever into a plan his army cannot enforce, Riyadh is signing thirty years Congress can only watch, and Smotrich moved the Settlement Administration onto the Defense Ministry's books before the voters weigh in. Even the campaign runs on that logic — Likud is selling distance from the haredi parties while keeping the alliance filed for retrieval on October 28.

Today: the mountain Washington means to hit next, Lebanon's first handover, and the German files on Hamas's planned second October 7 in Europe.

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