Israel Brief: Wednesday, July 22
Trump answers Tehran's pause with Pickaxe Mountain, Aoun promises Washington forever, and Netanyahu runs against the exemption he legislated.
Trump gave Tehran's pause a day, then promised to hit the mountain holding its enriched uranium. Iran's foreign minister supplied the better measure of the offer: memorandum decisions fall to a six-man committee, and Araghchi has never met the man whose signature Washington is negotiating for. Israel passed the eleventh night of the American campaign at highest alert with nothing to intercept, while Jordan's hills and Kuwait's water plants took the fire. At home, one week of campaigning put the president on television drawing red lines — and at sundown begins the fast for the last two times Jewish sovereignty fell.
The Brief is off for Tisha B’Av and returns Sunday, July 26.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran: Trump rejects Tehran's ten-day pause and puts Pickaxe Mountain next on the target list. See The War Today.
Tehran: Araghchi admits a six-man committee made the memorandum decisions and he has never met Iran's supreme leader. See The War Today.
Gulf ring: Iranian missiles echo over Eilat as Kuwait rations power and the Houthi blockade turns back its first tankers. See The War Today.
Lebanon: The Lebanese army takes its first village as Aoun promises Trump the hostility ends forever. See The War Today.
Campaign: Likud runs against the haredi exemption it legislated, planning the alliance's restoration after October 27. See Inside Israel.
Red lines: Likud spends two days answering for an AI campaign ad as Herzog discloses Shin Bet election-integrity briefings. See Inside Israel.
Sovereignty: Smotrich makes the Settlement Administration a permanent Defense Ministry body before the election. See Inside Israel.
Saudi nuclear: The 123 Agreement heads to Congress with no enrichment ban and no snap inspections. See Israel and the World.
Britain: Burnham reportedly approves continued American use of British bases a day into the job. See Israel and the World.
Mamdani: New York's mayor concedes he cannot arrest Netanyahu while keeping the charge in the video's title. See Israel and the World.
Hamas in Europe: German prosecution files detail a planned anniversary wave of Hamas attacks on Europe's synagogues. See Israel and the World.
Australia: Australian synagogues cancel Friday-night services rather than seat congregants without guards they cannot afford. See Israel and the World.
Nearly everything that moved today was designed to outlast a verdict. Aoun wrote forever into a plan his army cannot enforce, Riyadh is signing thirty years Congress can only watch, and Smotrich moved the Settlement Administration onto the Defense Ministry's books before the voters weigh in. Even the campaign runs on that logic — Likud is selling distance from the haredi parties while keeping the alliance filed for retrieval on October 28.
Today: the mountain Washington means to hit next, Lebanon's first handover, and the German files on Hamas's planned second October 7 in Europe.
The Jewish State — Mitzpe's eight-session live course on Israeli history from the Mandate to October 7, taught the way the brief reads. Cohort 1: eight Sundays from Oct 11. mitzpe.org/the-jewish-state