This edition is late, and I'm sorry to have kept you waiting for it. It was an eventful day at my end, and a heavy one on the page — what came in today needed the hours it took, and I would rather hand you the whole of it late than half of it on time. — Uri

Iran fired ballistic missiles onto an American base in Jordan last night, and American and Saudi aircraft answered two hours later on militia depots across seven Iraqi provinces. Every round in that exchange landed on somebody else's ground. None of it came at Israel, and Washington is still withholding approval for the Iranian energy targets Jerusalem wants. What the country governs on its own it spent the day contesting with itself — the defense minister voided the restraining order his Central Command chief then went to court to keep, and the bench held the haredi arrest freeze suspended while enlistment climbs on the enforcement the coalition legislated against.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Nothing came off the table today except where somebody physically took it off. Israeli engineers pulled a 55-meter Hezbollah command route out of the ground at Haddatha, and in the pilot zones Israel handed to the Lebanese army no prosecutor has yet signed a single house-search warrant. Amsterdam wrote six years in prison into an ordinance that never reached the floor of the States General, and the twenty-five delegations that convened in Rome to deliver a Palestinian state produced a stocktaking.

Today: an Iranian salvo answered on Iraqi soil, a defense minister overruling his own Central Command chief, and Europe's widest ban on Israeli goods yet.

Read today's brief →