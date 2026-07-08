The ceasefire is over. Trump declared it dead from Ankara, and CENTCOM answered a week of Iranian tanker fires with its heaviest strikes in months. Tehran is now shelling the one strait it thought the memorandum had handed it. The escalation does not travel alone: at home a coalition that spent weeks quietly declining the High Court's rulings has started saying in public that it outranks the bench, and abroad half of Britain and a third of America have crossed to the word Hamas spent two years manufacturing. The disposition is unstable on all three fronts, and the shelter each one leaned on — a deal, a norm, a benefit of the doubt — just gave way.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Hormuz: Iran hits three tankers, CENTCOM answers with its heaviest strikes on Iran in months, and Trump declares the ceasefire over. See The War Today.

Gaza tempo: The IDF kills a Nukhba cell commander and a Hamas intelligence officer as Southern Command raises its strike pace. See The War Today.

Bint Jbeil: Reservists kill a Hezbollah gunman in south Lebanon, then correct the account and open an investigation into the killing. See The War Today.

Court defiance: The coalition openly refuses a High Court ruling over a TV regulator, and Levin calls the justices "dictators." See Inside Israel.

Draft bill: The yeshiva-exemption Basic Law snags on drafting that would hand combat-veteran benefits to men who never serve. See Inside Israel.

Zini: The Shin Bet chief frames loyalty to the elected government as his qualification, then volunteers he has "an agenda." See Inside Israel.

F-35: Trump lifts Turkey's sanctions and reopens the F-35 sale beside Erdogan, over Israel's objection to its air edge. See Israel and the World.

The word: Half of Britain and a third of America now call Gaza "genocide," and Rahm Emanuel reaches for the same vocabulary. See Israel and the World.

Zurich: A Swiss court prices a seventeen-wound, ISIS-inspired synagogue stabbing at one year, suspended, as the Jew-hate roster fills. See Israel and the World.

Youth groups: Jewish youth movements swell across Canada and Britain's Israel tours rebound to pre-October 7 numbers. See Israel and the World.

Ireland: The Dail passes the Occupied Territories Bill criminalizing imports from Israeli communities, a template built for larger EU markets. See Briefly Noted.

Iraq: Baghdad orders the Iran-aligned militias to disarm by September 30, and Kataib Hezbollah refuses to surrender a bullet. See Developments to Watch.