Shalom, friends.

The United States is again a shooting party to the war it spent the spring managing from the sidelines. An American helicopter went down over Hormuz. Trump said Washington had no choice, and CENTCOM put ordnance on Iranian soil over its own downed crew. For two months we have read the regime testing every ceiling it could find. It found the one that fires back.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

US strikes Iran: Iran downs a US Apache over Hormuz; CENTCOM hits air defenses and radar down the coast. See The War Today.

Iran answers: The IRGC claims 21 strikes on US bases in Jordan and Bahrain; a wall of interceptors logs the actual result. See The War Today.

Nuclear table: Talks were narrowing toward a 15-year enrichment freeze and dilution before the shooting resumed, with the IRGC as the obstacle. See The War Today.

Beaufort cache: Givati clears a brigade-scale Hezbollah weapons complex the 45-day extension let the group harden. See The War Today.

Hamas money men: Israel eliminates the head of Hamas’s funds-transfer network and his deputy in northern Gaza. See The War Today.

Tank refusal: Twelve hesder rabbis pull students from the Armored Corps over the co-ed-tank order, vowing every other unit stays filled. See Inside Israel.

No charges: The Comptroller finds Israel had nowhere to hold October 7 detainees, and not one attacker has been charged. See Inside Israel.

The slate: Trump muses Netanyahu may retire; Netanyahu fights to control the Likud list and rerun the joint right. See Inside Israel.

Six capitals: Britain, Canada, France and three more sanction Smotrich as a UN panel files the libel into the record. See Israel and the World.

UN on Hamas: The UN documents Hamas publicly executing Gazans, and for once the citation runs the other way. See Israel and the World.

Four charge sheets: Prosecutors in Sydney, London, Zurich and New Jersey file against the same Jew-hate in a single day. See Israel and the World.

Watch: The IRGC opens a Kurdish front mid-exchange, and the EU weighs its bloc-wide Smotrich sanctions vote for June 15. See Developments to Watch.

Below: the nuclear terms still on the table while the centrifuges spin, the refusal nobody saw coming from the rabbis who fill the combat rolls, and the one UN report this year that authenticates what Hamas does to its own.