Shalom, friends.

“Security is the beating heart of Israeli politics,” Moshe Arens wrote, and it remains true this week. The most consequential military decision of the round was made on a phone from Washington, the memorandum that binds Israel’s northern border will be signed Friday in Switzerland over Jerusalem’s request to read it first, and the coalition is dissolving over who carries the war’s burden at home. We have watched the decision to fire slide off Jerusalem’s desk all spring. This morning Israel is not even a reader of its own war’s terms — and the army keeps working on disarming across the fronts, because it has no other choice.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran deal: Washington signs Friday in Switzerland and refuses Israel’s request to read the fourteen-clause memorandum first. See The War Today.

Hormuz on paper: The strait reopens on signature, stays mined forty to fifty days, and the IRGC keeps firing into it nightly. See The War Today.

Lebanon clause: Trump offers Hezbollah’s defeat to Syria as Iran, Washington, and Beirut read the withdrawal clause three incompatible ways. See The War Today.

Southern enforcement: The IDF dismantles a Nablus weapons plant, kills two Gaza cell commanders, and seizes the drone-smuggling vehicles for the first time. See The War Today.

Zamir rebuked: Netanyahu disciplines his Chief of Staff in cabinet over the pilots’ letter exposing the canceled Iran strike. See Inside Israel.

Bnei Brak cleared: Police break the Jerusalem Faction blockade on Route 4, and the coalition fractures over who to blame. See Inside Israel.

Draft law dead: Netanyahu tells the haredi parties no majority exists for the Daycare Law, and Degel HaTorah warns no law means elections. See Inside Israel.

Hebron move: Smotrich declares the 1997 Hebron Protocol abolished, and the Foreign Ministry contradicts him within the hour. See Inside Israel.

Gulf hedges: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Pakistan tighten toward accommodating a war-strengthened Iran, freezing the Accords in place. See Israel and the World.

Right at war: Huckabee corrects Trump from a dig in Judea and Samaria as Levin demands the administration release the unread MOU. See Israel and the World.

South Lawn plot: The FBI charges five in a cell that sorted its assassination targets by who took pro-Israel-lobby money. See Israel and the World.

Below: what the refusal to show Israel the memorandum tells you about whose war this is, the Daycare Law the haredi parties will dissolve the Knesset to protect, and the sorting key a homegrown cell used to build its target deck.