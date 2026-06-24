Shalom, friends.

The chayalim on the Lebanon ridge cleared armed Hezbollah off their positions under orders cut to immediate threats, while the Washington room seats Iran as referee of strikes on Iran’s own proxy. At home Netanyahu spends the last weeks of his majority buying haredi votes for the Attorney General’s office and an October 7 commission. And in Geneva a UN body built to document violence against women sat through a survivor’s testimony and changed nothing.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon ROE: The IDF kills armed Hezbollah operatives in the first strikes under immediate-threat-only orders. See The War Today.

Leiter breaks ranks: Jerusalem’s ambassador says the Washington peace track is derailing. See The War Today.

Drone swarm: A downed F-15 pilot describes an Iranian meshed-drone formation moving as one body, a capability US intelligence had not assessed. See The War Today.

The package: Netanyahu buys haredi votes to split the AG’s office and stand up an October 7 commission, with an October 20 vote. See Inside Israel.

Reserved slots: Netanyahu threatens to walk from Likud unless granted up to ten handpicked slate slots before the primary. See Inside Israel.

Second genocide finding: The UN inquiry counts armed teenage fighters as children to carry a Gaza “genocide” claim it gathered no data for. See Israel and the World.

The empty chair: Freed hostage Ilana Gritzewsky confronts the UN’s October 7 rape denier in Geneva, who keeps her eyes on her screen. See Israel and the World.

Montreal manifesto: The Cote-des-Neiges shooter named “influential Zionists” as targets, and Jerusalem asks Canada to arm guards at Jewish sites. See Israel and the World.

IHRA stripped: British doctors vote to drop the antisemitism definition across the NHS, calling it a “chilling effect” on speech. See Israel and the World.

Haredi shutdown: The factions plan a nationwide rush-hour blockade over evader arrests, and Ben-Gvir backs the street against his own police. See Developments to Watch.

Doha in the north: Qatar moves to mediate the Lebanon front, seating Hezbollah’s financier at a second table within days. See Developments to Watch.

Below: what Leiter’s public break tells you about a round sold as removing Hezbollah, the package Netanyahu is spending his majority on, and why the UN’s children figure was built to travel.