Shalom, friends.

Two competing signals are emanating from Washington — and neither cancels the other. Trump suspended energy strikes and floated a 14-point framework that reads like a maximalist opening bid dressed as a peace offer. Simultaneously, the Pentagon ordered the 82nd Airborne to the Middle East, keeping a ground seizure of Kharg Island live. Tehran rejected all talks. Jerusalem dispatched Dermer to block a bad deal. And while the diplomatic theater played out, Iran put cluster munitions into Bnei Brak, a woman was killed by a Hezbollah rocket near Mahanayim, and Lebanon’s government is trying to expel an Iranian ambassador that Hezbollah told to stay.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Ceasefire framework vs. 82nd Airborne: Trump floats 14-point deal requiring zero enrichment and full proxy dismantlement; Pentagon simultaneously deploys 3,000 paratroopers to the region; Tehran flatly denies any negotiations; Dermer flies to Washington to try and block a “not good” deal.

Cluster munitions in central Israel: Iranian ballistic missile disperses submunitions across Bnei Brak — nine wounded including six children; separate missile penetrates Tel Aviv air defenses after multiple failed interception attempts.

IRGC fracturing: IDF reports Iranian absenteeism and refusal to deploy at launch sites; missile cell responsible for Arad strike eliminated.

Security zone declared to the Litani: Katz formalizes IDF control of southern Lebanon; all Litani bridges destroyed; Smotrich calls the river Israel’s new border.

Gulf states align for war: MBS urges Trump to continue until regime change; Saudi air bases open to U.S.; UAE freezes Iranian assets; Bahrain drafts UNSC resolution authorizing force in Hormuz; first Gulf military casualties confirmed.

Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador — Hezbollah says no: Foreign ministry orders Sheibani out by Sunday; Berri and Hezbollah tell him to stay; France pushes direct Israel-Lebanon talks.

Pardon fight escalates: Eliyahu submits position paper backing Netanyahu pardon; pardons department says criteria not met.

Knesset sprints before recess: Unpaid leave law passes first reading with 70/100 private-public split; settlement tax benefits advance 37–33; NIS 850B budget vote Thursday; cyber law stalled until 2027.

111 drones seized near Nablus: Border Police raid store in Kafr Qallil; seizure follows November drill that proved IDF forces in Judea and Samaria cannot counter UAVs.

Trump’s 14-point framework demands everything Iran has spent 46 years building. Tehran’s rejection was categorical. But, “the markets” give some credit for his attempt. The 82nd Airborne’s deployment order says Washington knew that Tehran wasn’t up for an easy yes. What connects the cluster munitions in Bnei Brak, the blown Litani bridges, the Gulf military casualties in Bahrain, and the Knesset racing through wartime legislation before a month-long recess is a single underlying condition: every actor is positioning for a war that lasts through Passover — and possibly well beyond it.

Two signals out of Washington today, and neither cancels the other — Trump floats a 14-point ceasefire framework while the Pentagon orders 3,000 paratroopers to the Gulf. Today's Israel Brief reads the gap between them, because the men boarding transport aircraft are the tell. The full edition goes beyond the flash: what Hezbollah's refusal to let the Iranian ambassador leave reveals about who actually governs Lebanon, the pardon position paper that contradicts its own ministry, and the 111 drones in a Nablus store nobody is connecting to a failed November exercise.

The 82nd Airborne does not deploy for negotiations.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe