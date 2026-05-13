Shalom, friends.

Englman’s Comptroller’s Day report cluster names the gaps five governments in a row preferred not to close. Landau pulled Degel HaTorah out of “the bloc.” And the Gulf is on the record — Reuters confirms Saudi strikes inside Iran in late March, Kuwait names the IRGC officers from the Bubiyan infiltration, the WSJ confirms the UAE hit on Lavan. Trump leaves for Beijing with that ledger in his pocket.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Hormuz launchers restored: Iran rebuilds 30 of 33 launch sites and 70 percent of mobile arsenal as Trump flies to Beijing. See The War Today.

Gulf on the record: Reuters confirms Saudi strikes inside Iran, Kuwait names IRGC officers from Bubiyan, satellite imagery places Iranian assets at Nur Khan and Karachi. See The War Today.

Litani SAM rung becomes the baseline: Hezbollah fires a second surface-to-air shot in 72 hours; the IDF evac map crosses the river. See The War Today.

Huckabee names the floor: The disarmament floor “may end up” sitting with the IDF as the Yellow Line creeps to 64 percent. See The War Today.

Landau pulls the bloc: Degel HaTorah told to vote dissolution; Bennett-Lapid Together launches to 3,500 in Tel Aviv. See Inside Israel.

Comptroller’s Day: Englman names munitions atrophy, ravshatzim neglect, Soroka blood shortages, Amsterdam protocol never drilled. See Inside Israel.

October 7 inquiry locked down: The coalition rewrites Kalner’s bill to bar the Court president and the AG from the panel. See Inside Israel.

Beijing posture hardens before Trump-Xi: Wang reads Hormuz publicly, denies missile help, skips BRICS Delhi. See Israel and the World.

Dinah drops the day after Kristof: Civil Commission publishes 1,800 hours of analysis; the Foreign Ministry names the Times’s timing. See Israel and the World.

Mamdani’s $26M and the synagogue doors: 800 percent hate-crime bump from a mayor whose base supplies the protesters. See Israel and the World.

Below: what the Gulf disclosures cost Tehran’s deniability after forty years of building it, why Landau’s call is the security axis collecting the bill the haredi bloc kept deferring, what the Comptroller is making public that every minister with clearance has read for two decades, and the Dinah Project’s answer to the Kristof column.

The Gulf record closes the deniable channels Tehran has lived behind. The Pakistan shelter is the one piece the regime cannot replace. Englman is reading aloud the cardiogram of the security state Israelis have been paying for and not getting. Landau has read the legislative math and reached the same answer we have been reading for a month. The actors in the field are answering questions the framework on the page was written to defer.

The War Today

The Gulf Goes on the Record as Iran Restores the Launchers

US intelligence assessments now show Iran has restored operational access to 30 of the 33 missile launch sites along the Strait of Hormuz, retains roughly seventy percent of its pre-war mobile launchers, and has approximately ninety percent of its underground missile facilities back to “partially or fully operational.” Brent is at about $108. The Pentagon put the US war cost at $29 billion. Trump rejected the Iranian framework response as “a piece of garbage” and put the ceasefire at “approximately one percent” of surviving. The framework window stays closed. Parliamentary security spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said Tehran could enrich to weapons-grade ninety percent if struck again. Reuters confirmed yesterday the Saudi Air Force carried out unpublicized retaliatory strikes inside Iran in late March, with Saudi-Iranian de-escalation talks following ahead of the April 7 ceasefire. The WSJ’s UAE-strike-on-Lavan disclosure now pairs with Huckabee’s public confirmation that Israel sent Iron Dome batteries and operators to Abu Dhabi. CBS, then satellite imagery from Nur Khan and Karachi, placed Iranian Air Force assets at Pakistani bases during the campaign — including an RC-130 ELINT platform and two Boeing 747 transports — while Islamabad presented itself as neutral mediator. Mahan Air civilian airframes moved to Afghanistan. Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has now named four IRGC naval officers detained after the May 1 Bubiyan infiltration attempt, with two more at large. Trump, for his part, departed for Beijing.

Assessment: The launchers are rebuilt to within striking distance of where they sat the day before Roaring Lion. The regime is doing exactly what its internal arithmetic says it must — extending the timeline so Trump runs into the midterms before Tehran runs into its own SNSC ceiling. The piece that does not extend is the Gulf record. The disclosures matter because they are now public. Saudi, Emirati, Pakistani, and Kuwaiti channels are all on the public ledger the next framework would have to reckon with — and the channel the regime spent forty years building was the deniability. The Pakistan exposure cracks the only mediator route the regime had left. Islamabad does not distinguish between hosting and hiding. The Xi handoff is the only restraint predicate Washington has left. If Beijing cannot deliver Tehran inside the visit, the predicate disappears, and the probability of conventional escalation inside the regime’s six-to-eight-week ceiling sharpens upward into the window we have been tracking.

The Second SAM in 72 Hours Converts the Rung Into a Baseline

Hezbollah fired a second surface-to-air missile at an IAF aircraft inside seventy-two hours. The IDF described the weapon as primitive and the shot missed; the air force struck the operator fleeing on a motorcycle. The 146th Division-guided Litani operation now totals more than 350 Hezbollah operatives eliminated and 1,100 targets struck in recent weeks. IAF strikes killed roughly fifteen operatives near IDF forces over the past day, and tank fire killed a Hezbollah surveillance operative monitoring IDF positions. Fresh evacuation orders went out for Meiss El Jabal, Yanouh, Borj El Chmali, Houla, Debl, and Aabbasiyyeh — the deepest evacuation map since the ceasefire. The Iranian regime-backed “Handala” hacktivist group published a target list of forty-eight Egoz unit veterans with claimed drone coordinates passed to Hezbollah. Most are NCOs in mandatory service who left the unit years ago and now run civilian careers. A Lebanese delegation landed in Washington for the next round of talks, in which Israel will demand disarmament of every militia inside Lebanon — Hezbollah, Amal, the Palestinian factions, all of them. The IAF separately intercepted a UAV approaching from the east near Eilat.

Assessment: The second SAM in seventy-two hours converts the threshold we logged into the new operating baseline — every IAF cycle north of the Litani now has to budget for a man-portable air-defense rung whether or not the launcher hits anything. The Handala target list against forty-eight Egoz veterans who left mandatory service years ago [the “senior officers” who are private-sector NCOs] is the IRGC cyber arm running a campaign in search of operational relevance. The Lebanese delegation arriving in Washington while the IDF expands the evac map north is the diplomatic shadow of the kinetic arc — Beirut shows up for the meeting while the Litani is being settled in the field.

Cairo Stalls as Yellow Line Creeps West and Huckabee Names the Disarmament Floor

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, asked who will actually disarm Hamas under the framework: “I don’t know. It may end up that the only entity willing to do it will be the IDF.” Cairo remains deadlocked. The Yellow Line continues to creep — Palestinian commentary in the Arabic-language press, calling it a “silent occupation,” concedes IDF forces now control roughly sixty-four percent of Gaza, more than ten points beyond the line set in the ceasefire and “consumed on a daily basis,” with the Salah a-Din axis “swallowed” and the Hamas-controlled remainder shrinking. IDF forces eliminated four operatives in northern and southern Gaza yesterday during separate Yellow Line incursions, with hits identified on additional terrorists. The international contingent on the ground reiterates that it is an observer presence with no enforcement mandate.

Assessment: Huckabee said publicly what the framework has required everyone else to leave implicit. The disarmament floor sits with the IDF or it sits nowhere — the international monitors describe themselves as observers, the Egyptian mediation cannot extract weapons Hamas will not surrender, and Hamas’s working position remains structural refusal dressed as concession. The sixty-four percent figure conceded by a Palestinian analyst [it isn’t every day Ramallah’s commentariat does the arithmetic for us] tells you what Hamas now sees: a Yellow Line that has become a baseline for the next move west. Every week the cabinet vote runs deferred, the IDF’s territorial position compounds against Hamas’s reconstitution, and the answer to Huckabee’s “who” gets clearer in the field without ever being written into the framework on the page.

Inside Israel

Degel HaTorah Backs Dissolution as Bennett and Lapid Launch the Together Party

Rabbi Dov Landau told Degel HaTorah’s Knesset members to work to dissolve the Knesset, declaring the party has no confidence in Netanyahu and that the bloc no longer exists. Netanyahu had told the haredi parties he does not have a majority to pass the draft-exemption bill in its current form. The opposition tabled three dissolution bills, and the preliminary vote is scheduled for May 20. Shas is the swing — if Deri joins, the calendar collapses toward September 1 or September 15, both dates Deri prefers. Hours before Landau’s announcement, Bennett and Lapid launched their merged “Together” party in front of 3,500 in Tel Aviv. Bennett pledged the first act of the next government would be a state commission of inquiry into October 7. Lapid said he was prepared to sign that Bennett can lead the country. Maariv’s latest poll has Likud below 20 seats without Netanyahu, and a third of Likud voters say they prefer fresh elections to restoring the current coalition.

Assessment: The 1977 upheaval transferred the role of national guardian from Labor to Likud after the Yom Kippur sleepwalk. Every Israeli election since has turned on a security event — the 1981 reactor, the 1996 buses, the 2001 Intifada — except for the 2011-protests-into-2013 window when the country briefly tried to talk about something else and ended up with Yair Lapid one seat short of blocking Netanyahu. The 2026 cycle now arriving is back on the security axis, and the security axis is what cracked the coalition. The haredi parties cannot deliver the draft exemption their public demands, and they cannot deliver the exemption because the security state Israel needs cannot be staffed by a third of the country opting out. Sohlberg’s June 1 enforcement deadline lands before any new bill can move. Landau has read the legislative math the way we have been reading it for a month and reached the same answer. The next two weeks decide whether Netanyahu drags the dissolution vote into July or Shas walks Deri’s Elul calendar into a September 1 election.

📚 Long Brief: The Long Brief: The Wrong Words — Landau’s instruction to Degel HaTorah’s MKs to vote dissolution — declaring ‘the bloc no longer exists’ — and Smotrich’s ‘Ra’am-as-disqualifier’ counter-line are the bloc-not-party arithmetic this Long Brief develops: Shas and UTJ as sectarian-redistributive rather than ‘religious right,’ Bennett-Lapid Together as Beyahad centrism rather than left-bloc absorption, and Ra’am as a distinct fourth project whose inclusion the Likud base reads as disqualification.

Comptroller’s Day Names the Gaps the State Has Refused to Close

Matanyahu Englman released the Comptroller’s Day report cluster, and the findings landed across four arenas the state has known about for years. Israel entered the war with two decades of erosion in domestic munitions production. Production lines were lost to cheap foreign procurement. Billions had been invested in production infrastructure and then allowed to atrophy. The IDF entered the war dependent on foreign suppliers exactly when the embargoes hit, and Englman writes that the dependence “endangered the lives of fighters on the battlefield.” The ravshatzim — the community security coordinators who were the wall of defense in the Gaza envelope on October 7 — lost seven killed in action, two acting ravshatzim killed, thirty-five civilian-defense-squad members killed, more than a hundred wounded, two more murdered in captivity. The Adri Committee approved five recommendations to fix their employment status in November 2023. One has been fully implemented. Eighty-eight percent of the ravshatzim still on the job tell the Comptroller their current employment terms damage their ability to do the job. Soroka Medical Center ran out of type O blood by noon on October 7 with 222 wounded already on its floors. MDA was carrying 534 units of type O against a standing 750-unit requirement, Soroka itself was carrying 48 of 73, and 90 percent of hospital blood deliveries run on private courier rather than MDA ambulance, a system the Ministry of Health has not regulated. The hospital-fortification audit found border-region hospitals reduced inpatient capacity by 64 percent in the first three months of the war because their unfortified wings could not function under fire. And the separate Amsterdam audit on the November 2024 Maccabi Tel Aviv assault, in which more than thirty of the 2,700 Israeli fans at the match were hospitalized after stabbings and hit-and-runs, concluded the Foreign Ministry’s interagency evacuation protocol, approved in March 2024 and required to be drilled annually, was not drilled until August 2025.

Assessment: Arens called security the beating heart of Israeli politics. Englman is reading the cardiogram. None of these gaps are new. The munitions lines were lost while five governments in a row preferred cheaper foreign procurement. The ravshatzim were neglected for twenty years across coalitions of every composition. The government sat on the Amsterdam-relevant evacuation protocol for sixteen months without a drill. Every minister with classified clearance has read this for two decades, and the cabinet had already declined to act on it. The findings will be cited in every opposition campaign speech between now and the election. The line items will not move until the budget that funds them gets attached to a government that has decided which audit it intends to clear. [The state Israel was built as a safe haven for the Jewish people is running with its munitions lines starved, its first-line community defenders unemployed half the year, and its ministries unable to evacuate Israeli citizens from a stabbing in Amsterdam. Pick a priority.]

The Coalition Rewrites the October 7 Inquiry Bill to Lock the Judiciary Out

The Knesset Constitution Committee took up Ariel Kalner’s bill to establish a national commission of inquiry into October 7, and the revised text the opposition is boycotting carries a “disqualifications list” that bars Supreme Court justices, generals at major-general rank and above, Shin Bet heads and their deputies, the AG, the IDF chief military prosecutor, and cabinet members from sitting on the commission. The bill’s stated purpose was changed from “independent inquiry” to ensuring “public trust through optimal response to the difficult public dispute over the identity of the appointing body.” The revision is aimed at Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit. The existing State Commission of Inquiry Law gives the Court president the slate of inquiry-commission judges. Coalition chair Ofir Katz had already pressured the haredi factions in December to clear the bill’s preliminary reading 53-48. The October Families Council is running a parallel campaign, securing written commitments from Lapid, Liberman, Gantz, and Yair Golan that the first act of the next government will be the inquiry the current one has refused to convene. Bennett made the same pledge from the Together stage last night. Separately, the High Court reversed Communications Minister Karhi’s removal of the IBA board’s candidate-screening chair, the same week the AG’s office is contesting the Gofman appointment with classified documents Bagatz demanded for in-camera review by May 17.

Assessment: The coalition is stripping the slate-naming power the existing law assigns the Court. In the same week, Bagatz reversed the Karhi removal the AG has been litigating for a year. The families understand the bill’s purpose better than the foreign press will report it. The disqualifications list locks the inquiry into the worst day in Israeli history into a politically appointed panel. Every alternative composition gives Yitzhak Amit’s Court the determining voice, and the coalition reads Amit’s Court as an opposition organ. We have been reading the AG and the Court the same way for months — political instruments inside an unfinished constitutional fight, dressed as legal output. The families’ “election referendum on truth” framing is the cleanest move available to them. The four signatures already on the commitment letter are the four signatures any post-Netanyahu government would need to deliver. The cost of the maneuver is the panel itself. The bigger issues is that either under the rewritten bill or under the standard State Inquiry procedure, whatever findings the inquiry produces will carry the legitimacy of a panel half the country already does not trust. The adjustments in the bill are the right move, but done in the wrong way.

Israel and the World

Beijing Posture Hardens Before Trump-Xi as China Denies Missile Help

The State Department disclosed an April Wang-Rubio call. The two agreed no country can charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. Reading that exchange out publicly is a break from State’s usual practice. Wang told Iran’s Araghchi the international community shares a “common concern about restoring normal and safe passage.” He reiterated in the same call that China supports Iran in “safeguarding its national sovereignty.” China’s foreign ministry yesterday rejected Netanyahu’s CBS claim that Beijing had supplied Iran’s missile program with components and “a certain measure of support.” The Chinese spokesman called it “accusations not based on facts.” China vetoed Washington’s prior Hormuz resolution at the UNSC last month. Beijing is expected to veto the Bahrain-backed follow-on. Wang himself is not attending the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi this week — Ambassador Xu Feihong stands in — because Trump arrives in Beijing tomorrow. Iran’s Araghchi will be at BRICS.

Assessment: Beijing is choosing what to say in public and what to deliver in private, and the gap is the read. The Hormuz readout is the language Washington needs from Beijing to anchor the Trump-Xi summit. The missile-components denial is the language Beijing needs to keep selling Tehran the spare parts the regime will require once the war ends. China’s interest in Iran sits on a $400 billion 25-year corridor and a rare-earth-and-soybean trade with Washington Beijing wants reopened. Tehran is what gets sold to pay the bill.

Dinah Lands the Day After Kristof, and the Foreign Ministry Names the Timing

The Dinah Project published its full report this morning. Hundreds of testimonies from released hostages and survivors. The legal framework for the “perfect crime” of murder-then-silence. An analytical pass over more than 1,800 hours of visual documentation gathered by Israel’s Civil Commission on Hamas’s October 7 sexual violence. The report is led by Prof. Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, retired Judge Nava Ben-Or, and Col. (res.) Sharon Zagagi-Pinhas. The Foreign Ministry charged the New York Times yesterday afternoon with one of the worst blood libels of the modern era. The Civil Commission, the ministry noted on the record, had approached the Times months ago and was told the paper “was not interested.” The Times then scheduled Nicholas Kristof’s no-evidence “security apparatus” piece for the night before the Commission’s release. Several international outlets carried the Commission’s findings this morning. The Times did not. The Jerusalem Post ran its editorial overnight under the proposition that “we should all be able to agree that dogs cannot be trained to rape human beings,” noting that Kristof concedes it is “impossible to know how common sexual assaults against Palestinians are” before going on about them for almost four thousand words. Seth Mandel’s Commentary column the same evening named the deeper question. What it costs to keep extending the benefit of the doubt to people who have stopped extending it back.

Assessment: The Times had the Commission’s release date, had been offered the underlying evidence months earlier, and chose to run Kristof against it. The timing is the editorial position the paper would not say in its own voice. Dinah and the Civil Commission together produce the evidentiary mass the prestige-laundering chain cannot route around without exposing what it routes around — hundreds of testimonies, more than 1,800 hours of visual analysis, three serious authors, a named legal framework. Mandel’s column carries the more painful read. The institutional center of American liberal Jewish life has spent two decades on the assumption that the people running the Times opinion desk hold roughly the same values it does. Dinah, released the morning after the Times scheduled Kristof against it, is the receipt that the assumption has been overdrawn.

Mamdani Funds Hate-Crime Prevention as Protests Reach the Synagogue Doors

Zohran Mamdani announced a $26 million expansion of hate-crime prevention spending yesterday inside his $124.7 billion FY27 executive budget. The line is an 800% increase over baseline. At City Hall, Mamdani framed it on the point that Jewish New Yorkers are a city-population minority and a hate-crime-victim majority. The announcement landed inside the latest run of anti-Israel protests at Jewish institutions. Roughly 200 demonstrators massed outside Young Israel of Midwood on Monday night during an Israeli real-estate expo. A heavy NYPD presence kept them off the shul itself. Another protest is planned in Queens against a similar event. The Park East Synagogue protest hit Manhattan’s Upper East Side on May 5. Assembly Member Michael Novakhov announced a “Stop Mamdani” rally for Brighton Beach on Sunday. He is also gathering signatures for a Stop Mamdani ballot line. The NYPD officers Mamdani’s coalition spent the last cycle trying to defund are holding the line at the shul doors. Ron Halber of the Greater Washington JCRC called DSA “evil” in a webinar yesterday. Halber named the organizational engine behind the protests for what it is.

Assessment: An 800% bump in hate-crime spending from a mayor whose political base supplies the protesters reads as public money laundering a politics City Hall cannot otherwise hold. The $26 million is the price of admission for an Orthodox bloc Mamdani’s coalition does not own. Halber’s “evil” lands harder than the polite Jewish-leadership register usually permits — and it names DSA as the organization trying to make being Jewish unacceptable in polite society. That has been our read of the diaspora environment for months. The test is what NYPD posture the budget pays for when the next protest line moves from the curb to the door.

Bettan Lays Tefillin on the Eurovision Stage as Lauder Names the Hour From Geneva

Israeli Eurovision contestant Yuval Bettan put on tefillin backstage before the first semifinal yesterday. The Israeli delegation is in Vienna. The same city’s Israeli-themed Eurovision café was tagged inside with anti-IDF graffiti hours earlier. World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder addressed the WJC Governing Board in Geneva yesterday — 90 years after the WJC’s 1936 founding in that city. Lauder named the parallel directly. Lauder told the board that Jewish leadership today faces “another dark hour.” He cited a surge of Jew-hate “from Australia and Canada to the UK, France, and the US.” He warned that it had become dangerous to be visibly Jewish in major Western capitals. The same edition of Jewish life carries other markers. Sweden’s Chabad community unveiled a renovated mikvah in Gothenburg. An IKEA designer designed it inside a building originally put up by a founder of the Swedish Antisemitic Union. Albrecht Weinberg, who survived several Nazi camps, died at 101 in Germany. He had returned fourteen years ago to teach high-school students what he survived. Abe Foxman, z”l, the ADL’s national director for nearly three decades, died at 86. A new CCS Insight survey finds 20% of Australian Jewish women have experienced verbal or physical abuse since October 7. All 27 Republican governors signed an RGA statement on Jewish American Heritage Month with explicit support for Israel and direct language on antisemitism. The Democratic governors issued no parallel statement.

Assessment: Lauder’s Geneva 90-years parallel earns its register. The WJC was founded in that city in 1936 because the Jewish leadership of Europe could read the hour they were in. Lauder is telling the same Jewish leadership today that the hour rhymes. Bettan laying tefillin backstage at Eurovision is the answer in t’fillin shel rosh under the lights of a competition that briefly threatened to expel Israel. The governors’ split — 27 Republicans on one statement, no Democratic equivalent — is the partisan sort arriving at the executive layer of state government. The visible-Jew register Lauder warns against is the one Bettan, the Namdars in Gothenburg, and the Midwood attendees walking past 200 protesters all chose anyway.

Briefly Noted

Frontline & Security

Jerusalem Post: IDF troops and Israel Police arrested five Palestinians running a forgery operation in Judea and Samaria, seizing fake Israeli IDs, driver’s licenses, Rav-Kav cards, and production gear hidden in walls and under rocks. Buyers used the forgeries to enter Israel illegally — including Palestinians previously barred on security grounds.

JNS: Prosecutors will indict Dawas Hassun of Beit Imrin for intentionally ramming an ATV near Homesh in March, killing 18-year-old Yehuda Shmuel Sherman z”l of Elon Moreh and wounding his brother Daniel. Hassun’s son was also arrested on suspicion of involvement.

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Times of Israel: The CBO put Trump’s Golden Dome missile-defense program at $1.2 trillion. The administration’s initial price tag was $175 billion.

Public Diplomacy & Media

Israel Hayom: EBU director Martin Green denied reports the union is discussing moving Israel to a new Asian contest launching in Bangkok. Green called the New York Times investigation into Israel’s 2025 voting campaign “a whole article about who didn’t win.”

The JC: A Long Island school district paid $125,000 to a former student represented by CAIR after painting over her watermelon-and-keffiyeh parking-space mural, then discontinued the parking-paint tradition entirely.

Domestic & Law

The Jerusalem Post: National Security Minister Ben-Gvir sent a letter to Deputy AG Gil Limon demanding an operational plan to expel illegal immigrants in southern Tel Aviv. His office has referred 30-40 cases of violent illegal immigrants for expulsion — the AG has acted on one.

The Jerusalem Post: The Knesset unanimously passed Gafni’s bill restricting police water cannons to clean water and mandating audio-visual documentation of every use.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

Globes: Israel’s real interest rate sits at 1.7 percent — Bank of Israel’s 4 percent nominal less 2.3 percent projected inflation — against 0.5 percent in the US and UK and negative real rates in the EU, Canada, and Japan.

Jerusalem Post: Smart Shooter signed a $10.7 million US Army contract for its AI-assisted SMASH counter-drone fire-control system, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2026.

Times of Israel: State bodies and NGOs are pushing back on the Europe-Asia Pipeline Company’s bid to lay fiber optics alongside its oil infrastructure, a state-owned monopolist arriving uninvited in a separate regulated market.

Jerusalem Post: Israeli-Cypriot firm Targeteam will unveil “Stargetz,” a tool that identifies Starlink users without breaching encryption, at ISS World Europe.

Culture, Religion & Society

Jerusalem Post: The IAA’s Theft Prevention Unit recovered two smuggled ancient coins from a New York auction in a joint sting with Homeland Security and the Manhattan DA — a Hasmonean piece carrying the only Jewish-coin rendering of the Temple’s seven-branched menorah, and the second-known tetradrachm minted in ancient Ashkelon.

Times of Israel: Tehran’s Museum of Contemporary Art reopened with an “Art & War” exhibit built around six 1960s Pop pieces — including Roy Lichtenstein, the New York-born Jewish artist — drawn from the Shah-era collection that has been mostly locked away since 1979.

Developments to Watch

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

Beirut–Damascus open coordination on Assad remnants — Salam and the new Syrian leadership opened public talks on extraditing senior Assad-era officials. The wanted men are sheltering inside Hezbollah and Alawite enclaves. Salam pledged “Syria will not be attacked from our territory.”

Gaza & Southern Theater

Sha’ar HaNegev breaks public against the envelope force reduction — Council head Uri Epstein says the IDF’s envelope force-reduction is “changing over residents’ heads.” Sha’ar HaNegev is the second envelope council to walk the line publicly after Nahal Oz.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

UK announces Hormuz force as the IRGC red line goes live — Britain announced HMS Dragon, Typhoon fighter jets, and autonomous mine-hunting kit for the multinational Hormuz mission. The IRGC’s “decisive and immediate response” pledge against any French or British naval entry now meets an actual deployment.

Iranian recruitment and threat SMS reaches Israeli phones — Israelis are reporting Persian-coded recruitment offers and threatening text messages from Iranian numbers.

EIA prices Hormuz shut through late May — The US Department of Energy’s statistical arm now assumes the Strait stays effectively closed through the end of this month. Any Trump-Xi agreement now has to break a number Washington itself has booked. Tehran reads the number as time bought.

Baghdad and Islamabad sign fresh energy deals with Tehran inside the Hormuz window — Iraq and Pakistan are signing new commercial energy agreements with Iran. Every signature converts the regime’s Hormuz leverage into bilateral commitments the next framework would have to unwind.

Diplomatic & Legal

Iraqi forces approach the Najaf desert site and are struck from air and ground — Iraqi units moving toward the disclosed installation in the Najaf desert came under air and ground fire. Baghdad now publicly claims the site has been evacuated. The question is whether al-Zaidi uses the strike to demand a formal closure as his sovereignty receipt.

What is hardening this week sits on a single axis. Englman is reading aloud what every minister has read for two decades. Landau is calling the bloc out for what it became. The Gulf record is filing the deniable channel Tehran has lived behind for forty years. The buildings are up at Sa-Nur, the launchers are up at Hormuz, the second SAM converted the Litani rung. Security is the beating heart of Israeli politics, and the beating heart is what cracked the coalition that tried to make exemption from the burden the central question.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst