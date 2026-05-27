Shalom, friends.

Three threads are running today, and on each one the cost of last week’s rhetoric is landing in dollars, dates, or fire damage. Washington answered Tehran’s Doha drafting with a strike on IRGC mine-layers inside the Strait, and the cabinet named the US veto Beirut has been hiding behind in the same three-hour session it authorized the deepest IDF push into Lebanon since 1982. Coalition chair Katz set the dissolution preliminary for Monday, narrowing the election calendar to four dates and closing Netanyahu’s room to bargain. And Kosher Kingdom on Golders Green Road burned, Montreal marched an effigy of a Jew on a noose alongside Trump and Netanyahu, Belgium’s intelligence agency named the Jewish community its top target, and Toronto’s new constable class speaks twenty-two languages — none of them Hebrew or Yiddish — in a city where Jews absorbed eighty-two percent of religion-based hate crimes last year.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

US strikes IRGC mine-layers inside Tehran’s own ceasefire window: Two speedboats and a Bandar Abbas SAM site hit overnight as Trump posts the stockpile ultimatum from Camp David. See The War Today.

IDF crosses the Yellow Line, cabinet names the Beirut veto: Hummer photographed near Nabatieh, deepest Israeli vehicle in Lebanon since 1982, as Netanyahu and Katz acknowledge what is staying Israel’s hand on Beirut. See The War Today.

Hamas loses a second military chief in eleven days: Mohammed Odeh eliminated in al-Rimal Tuesday night, eleven-day tenure after Haddad. See The War Today.

Zamir dismisses the former Military Advocate General: Tomer-Yerushalmi loses service-completion benefits over the Sde Teiman leak the MAG’s office is alleged to have routed into hostile coverage. See Inside Israel.

Haredi mob attacks Sha’ar Binyamin as combat inductions hit a three-year peak: Police trailer overturned, station damaged, 433 inductions including 272 combatants in the cycle the leadership is rioting to stop. See Inside Israel.

Sharm el-Sheikh’s $17 billion fund has drawn zero dollars: Morocco and the UAE routed around the Western-written vehicle through a JPMorgan account that owes nobody an accounting. See Israel and the World.

Ireland sets a July date for Europe’s first settlement-goods ban: McEntee tells the Dail the Occupied Territories Bill passes mid-July, the 200,000-euro trade volume a signal for the bloc to inherit. See Israel and the World.

Syria hands the OPCW the Assad chemical inventory and Russia pulls its S-400s: Sharaa paying for Western legitimacy in the cheapest available currency as Moscow consolidates to the Tartus lease. See Israel and the World.

ISGAP names Qatar’s sixty-five-million-dollar U.S. education-capture pipeline: Curriculum, teacher training, federal Middle East Resource Centers — the next generation of social-studies teachers arriving pre-positioned to teach Jew-hate. See Israel and the World.

Kosher Kingdom burns on Golders Green as London, Montreal, Toronto, and Brussels move in the same week: Fifteen engines, third hit on one high street, effigy of a Jew on a Montreal noose, Belgium’s OCAD names the Jewish community first. See Israel and the World.

Texas voters close the “prison for American Zionists” ballot line: Galindo loses the TX-35 runoff to Casar, and Hamawy is the next NJ test with AOC, Tlaib, Sanders behind him. See Israel and the World.

Below: what the cabinet actually said about the Beirut veto and why the next launcher-relocation cycle is being run on Washington’s tab, and the Likud-B fragmentation moving into its open phase, and the Long Brief connection to the morning Kosher Kingdom burned.

The same pattern runs across all three threads. Words made commitments last week that money, dates, and enforcement are now refusing to ratify. Sharm el-Sheikh’s $17 billion fund has drawn zero dollars seven months on. The Beirut veto stays the IDF’s hand above the Litani while the explosive drone hardens on the Hezbollah side of the line. The dissolution math closes Netanyahu’s room to extract a fifth-week reprieve. And the Western states whose vocabulary on diaspora antisemitism has been the loudest are the same states whose enforcement on the four-Western-cities arc is the thinnest.

The War Today

IDF Crosses the Yellow Line as the Cabinet Admits the Beirut Veto

The IDF advanced ground forces past the Yellow Line into Zotar al-Sharqiya and Yohmor al-Shaqif overnight, closing on Beaufort after fourteen IAF strikes softened the approach, with an IDF Hummer photographed near Nabatieh — about thirty kilometers north of the Israeli border, the deepest point an Israeli vehicle has reached inside Lebanon since 1982. The IDF struck more than a hundred Hezbollah sites across Beqaa and southern Lebanon overnight, including over ninety weapons-storage facilities, command centers, and observation posts, with Mashghara taking the heaviest concentration. The IDF ordered evacuations of dozens of villages across the south, with Nabatieh — population roughly 120,000 — added to the list. Hezbollah launched its largest single drone attack on northern Israel of the war, the same FPV-with-night-vision class of drone that wounded Col. Meir Bidermann, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade, in Dabal a week earlier. In the three-hour security cabinet last night, Netanyahu and Katz acknowledged the reason Beirut has not been struck since the May 6 hit on the Radwan commander Balout: a US veto. The Home Front Command opened preliminary alerts for Lebanon-origin fire starting today.

Assessment: The cabinet named the Beirut veto in the same session it authorized the Yellow Line crossing. Washington is paying for the restraint above the Litani in the runway Hezbollah is converting into a deeper drone arsenal. The IDF is working the perimeter Beirut was supposed to control [the city the framework was built to protect is the city the framework’s underwriter is now protecting from us]. The 45-day extension is draining toward foreclosure on the southern villages while the explosive drone hardens on the Litani-north side of the line. The Home Front Command’s preliminary-alert posture for Lebanon-origin fire arrives today as the civilian-defense version of the same admission.

Hamas Loses a Second Military Chief in Eleven Days

The IDF and Shin Bet eliminated Mohammed Odeh, head of Hamas’s military wing, in a Tuesday-night strike in the al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, confirmed yesterday morning by Netanyahu and Katz. Odeh stepped into the chair after Izz al-Din al-Haddad’s elimination on May 15 — an eleven-day tenure that joins Salah Shehadeh, Mohammed Deif, Mohammed Sinwar, and Haddad as the military-wing chiefs Israel has reached since the chair was created. The chief of staff had given the order to hunt Haddad’s successor the same hour Haddad’s elimination was confirmed. Engineers from the Beit Hanoun sector finished dismantling roughly eleven kilometers of Hamas tunnel routes east of the Yellow Line, the operational logic of the post-Haddad target deck working through every named cell. Shin Bet chief David Zini met Mohammed Dahlan in Abu Dhabi this week to talk through the post-Hamas Gaza governance question, the same brief Dahlan has been having with successive Israeli intelligence principals for years. Defense Minister Katz, asked about the Gaza emigration framework, said the plan will run “at the proper time.” Yasser Abu Shabab’s Popular Forces militia is now operating out of a former Hamas naval-commando base in northern Gaza, photographing the building Hamas built and mocking the men who built it.

Assessment: Eleven days is the new succession ceiling for the Hamas military wing when the IDF is picking the hour. [Ever so slightly longer than Scaramucci’s tenure, but the conclusion is pointedly worse.] The man who would have briefed Odeh on the production pipeline was eliminated last week [at some point the Doha bureau is going to run out of unread CVs]. The framework’s text on Gaza disarmament continues to be the record of what Hamas has agreed not to do. The strike calendar continues to be the record of what the IDF is doing about it. Zini’s Abu Dhabi sit-down with Dahlan is the day-after governance question being routed through the men actually able to answer it.

US Hits IRGC Mine-Layers at Hormuz as Iran Reconnects to the Internet

The US struck two IRGC speedboats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz overnight and hit a SAM site at Bandar Abbas that had engaged American aircraft, with reports of IRGC Navy operatives killed near Lavan Island. Iran restored internet access for the first time since Operation Roaring Lion — an eighty-eight-day blackout the regime maintained as cover for missile-site excavation and launcher relocation — a regime-stability signal the rial began pricing inside the hour. The restoration is limited, so be sure. There are robust filters in place and even WhatsApp is limited. Some sensitive areas still remain dark. Tehran’s Doha delegation pressed Qatar’s prime minister for release of twelve-to-twenty-four billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets as the precondition for any sixty-day ceasefire, with Qalibaf himself routed in for the negotiation. The IRGC reserved its “legitimate and definite” right to retaliate against any ceasefire violation and claimed an MQ-9 Reaper downed over the Gulf and an F-35 fired on inside Iranian airspace. Trump convened the cabinet at Camp David and posted a demand that Tehran hand the enriched stockpile to the US or destroy it in place under international supervision, paired with a regional package linking the framework to mandatory Abraham Accords adherence by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan. The senior Khamenei used his Mecca-pilgrimage message to name Israel “the cancerous tumor” approaching “its final stages.” Israeli researchers attributed the seven-hundred-gigabyte LA Metro breach to an Iranian crew operating under Ababil and Minab handles.

Assessment: The strike inside Iran’s own proposed ceasefire is Washington answering the IRGC posture in the only register the IRGC reads. The probability of conventional escalation inside the regime’s own ceiling sharpens further upward. Every Doha round so far has been Tehran negotiating to buy back what the IRGC has already lost the capacity to take. The internet reconnection after eighty-eight days is the cleanest available read on the regime’s domestic calculus. The blackout was always the cost of the field reconstitution. The blackout coming off means the reconstitution is far enough along to live with the bandwidth, or the storage clock is close enough to breaking that the rial has to move now. The senior Khamenei’s “cancerous tumor” rhetoric from Mecca lands on a channel Vahidi’s military council does not control, which is the channel that matters.

Inside Israel

Zamir Dismisses the Former Military Advocate General Over Sde Teiman

Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir formally dismissed Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi from IDF service, the second-stage move after her immediate suspension when the Sde Teiman leak surfaced. She loses the benefits attached to “service-period completion.” Zamir signalled he will consider a rank demotion once the criminal proceedings produce a clearer factual record. The Defense Minister was informed of the decision rather than consulted on it. The case is the leak of footage from the Sde Teiman detention facility, material that hostile coverage spent eighteen months recycling as evidence of systemic abuse and that the Military Advocate General’s office, on the charge sheet, is alleged to have routed into that coverage from inside.

Assessment: The dismissal closes the in-uniform half of the case the MAG’s office spent eighteen months producing for the prosecution against itself. Zamir’s “no service-completion benefits” language is the part the IDF actually controls, and it signals to the next senior officer weighing whether to leak against the war effort that the institutional cost is real. The criminal track sits with the State Prosecutor, alongside the same office’s pending charges against the prime minister’s chief of staff and the contempt motions against Levin. The structural question the dismissal raises but does not answer is whether the MAG’s office, on the current arrangement, can keep being the gatekeeper on its own conduct — the same question Rothman’s AG-split bill answers for the AG.

Mob at Sha’ar Binyamin as Combat Inductions Hit a Three-Year Peak

Border Police and Yasam units dispersed dozens of haredi extremists who descended on the Sha’ar Binyamin station overnight after officers stopped a wildly-weaving driver on Route 60 and found he was an IDF draft-evader. The mob overturned a police trailer, set cardboard ablaze, broke fencing, and damaged the station’s emergency exit door. A second draft-evader was caught inside the protest and handed to the Military Police. Yesterday’s separate incident at an IDF NCO’s home, in which extremists vandalized the apartment with investigators now looking at whether Prison 10 personnel passed his address, drew a condemnation from Zamir. The April-May induction cycle into the dedicated haredi tracks hit 433 servicemembers, including a record 272 combatants, with the Hashmonaim Brigade’s training cohort up to 96 combatants — a twenty-four-percent year-on-year increase and the largest training scale the haredi tracks have run in three years.

Assessment: The numbers are the news the cycle’s other inputs were designed to obscure: 433 inductions and a 24% jump in combat training inside the very cycle the leadership is rioting to stop, and the leadership can read the trajectory as well as the IDF can. Sha’ar Binyamin is what the cost looks like when enforcement happens at the routine-traffic-stop scale the coalition has been ducking for two years, and the apartment vandalism is what the cost looks like when the extremists have an address. The Prison 10 angle, if it holds, lands the question of state-employee complicity on a prison commander whose system the Justice Ministry runs. Sohlberg’s June 1 deadline still sits between the dissolution vote and whichever September or October date Katz picks, with no statute backstop, and the enforcement actions producing the riots are precisely what the deadline will require more of.

Israel and the World

The Board of Peace’s $17 Billion Pledge Has Drawn Zero Dollars Into the Fund Built to Hold It

The World Bank vehicle set up to receive contributions to Trump’s Board of Peace has received nothing since pledges totaling $17 billion landed at Sharm el-Sheikh. Morocco’s $20 million went directly into the Board’s JPMorgan account and is paying Nickolay Mladenov’s office and the Palestinian technocratic committee’s salaries. The UAE’s $100 million dedicated to training a new Gaza police force is frozen and the program has not started. The State Department has committed to reallocate roughly $1.2 billion of existing aid spending for Board-managed projects. The JPMorgan account, unlike the World Bank channel, owes no financial reporting to contributors or board members. Board officials say financials will be disclosed to the executive board “at a time deemed appropriate.”

Assessment: Sharm el-Sheikh produced the photograph and the headline number, and seven months later the Western-written vehicle built to convert the headline into auditable spending is empty. The contributors who want to be seen contributing have routed around it through a commercial bank account that owes nobody an accounting. Another Western framework producing a paper vehicle no contributor trusts enough to actually pay into, and the work (such as it is) happening anyway running on an unauditable side channel.

Ireland Sets a July Date for Europe’s First Settlement-Goods Ban

Foreign Minister Helen McEntee told the press yesterday that the Occupied Territories Bill will pass into law by mid-July, restricted to goods only after Micheal Martin ruled a services extension neither implementable nor viable. The actual volume of affected goods runs to roughly 200,000 euros a year — fruit, mostly, from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. Dublin first promised the legislation in October 2024. Opposition pressure to add services and corporate lobbying to scrap the bill have held it through the intervening months. The Hague is preparing its own national-level prohibition. Belgium and Spain have circulated parallel drafts.

Assessment: The trade volume (some 200,000 euros annually) is small enough that the bill cannot be about Israeli exports and can only be about Ireland’s signal to the European capitals waiting for the first state to move. Dublin is volunteering to be first so the second and third capitals carry less political cost when their drafts table. McEntee is delivering the legislation Spain, Belgium, and the Hague want to inherit, and the July date converts the gravitational pull on the bloc from theoretical to scheduled. The standing characterization of Israeli “settler violence” as the trigger does the framing work the actual trade ledger cannot.

Syria’s Transitional Government Hands the OPCW the Assad Chemical Arsenal Inventory

Damascus has located more than seventy rockets and aerial bombs from the Assad regime’s chemical weapons program along with raw sarin precursor materials, Syria’s permanent OPCW representative Mohamad Katoub told Reuters. Eighteen suspects are in custody, several former major generals, with at least four already on European, UK, or US sanctions lists. The OPCW team has visited multiple high-priority undeclared sites in the northern coastal and central regions and confirms cooperation is ongoing. Syrian defense ministry sources told Syrian state television that Russia has evacuated two S-400 and S-300 air-defense systems plus a Bastion coastal-defense battery from Hmeimim. Russian presence is now confined to the airbase runway function and the Tartus naval base.

Assessment: Sharaa is paying for Western legitimacy, and chemical-weapons disclosure is the cheapest entry on the menu. Assad’s inventory is not his to defend. Russia pulling its S-400s and S-300s from Hmeimim back to the runway perimeter is the move that confirms the rest. Moscow no longer expects to project from Syrian soil and is consolidating. A Damascus willing to hand Assad’s chemicals to the OPCW is, however, not necessarily also a Damascus which is done sheltering the Iranian land bridge.

ISGAP Names Qatar’s $65 Million U.S. Education-Capture Pipeline

ISGAP released a 54-page report documenting that Qatar Foundation International has spent more than $65 million over seventeen years embedding curriculum, teacher training, and conference programming inside American K-12 schools, universities, and federally funded Middle East National Resource Centers. QFI ran multi-year teacher leadership programs that flew educators to Doha, then deployed those educators to train other teachers — a scaling model that converted state-level instructional infrastructure into a distribution network for QFI-vetted material on Israel and the region. The report documents direct grant funding to individual teachers, oversight and review power over specific lesson plans, partnerships with UNRWA that placed UNRWA officials inside American classrooms, and the 2011 termination of QFI’s U.S. nonprofit status alongside its 2014 relocation to Doha. None of those disclosures reached the school districts QFI was funding. ISGAP names this “institutional capture” and asks federal authorities to require QFI to register as a foreign agent. Stefanik, on Education and Workforce, called the report “shocking.” Though, really, it’s only shocking it’s taking so long for people to notice. Kiley pledged subcommittee work. Gottheimer and Moskowitz signaled bipartisan transparency demands.

Assessment: What ISGAP names is exactly the laundering architecture I have been getting on my soapbox about for years. Foreign-state money flows in at the curriculum layer. The credentialed teacher carries the framing into the classroom. The National Resource Center carries it into the federal grant ecosystem. The conference podium carries it into the next teacher’s professional-development credit. The “Arabic-language education” cover is the same fig leaf Confucius Institutes used before Washington caught up to them [the playbook is familiar enough now that the cover stories arrive pre-translated]. The Qatari investment buys what Tehran would have to fight for — the next generation of public-school social-studies teachers arriving at their first staff meeting already inside the framing that foments Jew-hate.

DOJ Sues UCLA Again as CUNY Law Runs Its Fourth Anti-Israel Graduation

DOJ Civil Rights filed a second federal suit against UCLA alleging deliberate indifference to the 2024 anti-Israel encampment. The encampment blocked Jewish and Israeli students from libraries and classrooms and produced documented assaults with sticks and pepper spray. The filing notes UCLA “inexplicably took no serious action whatsoever” for nearly two weeks until police cleared the site. The new complaint builds on the February suit alleging an antisemitic hostile work environment for Jewish faculty and staff. The same morning, CUNY School of Law’s commencement at the United Palace Theatre produced its fourth consecutive year of organized anti-Israel commencement activism — over a dozen graduates unfurled Palestinian flags and “CUNY divest from genocide now” signs while crossing the stage. The arc runs from the Nerdeen Kiswani address in 2022, through the Fatima Mousa Mohammed address in 2023, through the 2024 elimination of live student speeches. The school met the 2024 cancellation by being sued under the First Amendment by graduates demanding the speeches back.

Assessment: UCLA and CUNY Law are running the same institutional play from opposite directions. UCLA refused to enforce against the hostility its encampment produced. CUNY Law normalized the hostility into the graduation ceremony itself. Both required a federal lever to move them. Dhillon’s second filing is the first sustained Title VI test of “deliberate indifference” against a flagship public university for Jewish students specifically — a doctrine that until October 2023 the same DOJ deployed routinely on behalf of every other protected class. CUNY Law’s commencement is the institutional product the Qatar pipeline ISGAP just documented eventually delivers: a credentialed graduating cohort fluent in the vocabulary, the iconography, and the institutional permission structure.

London, Montreal, Toronto, and Brussels on One Morning’s Wire

A 15-engine, 100-firefighter blaze tore through Kosher Kingdom on Golders Green Road this morning, the third hit in weeks on a single high-street stretch of British Jewish life — yards from the April stabbing of two Jewish men, and from the Hatzola-ambulance arson. The London Fire Brigade catalogued 56 calls from 06:47 and ordered the neighborhood to close windows. The cause is “unknown.” Across the Atlantic, Pierre Poilievre and Gideon Sa’ar named Sunday’s Montreal Mtl4Palestine parade for what it was — masked men marching an effigy of a Jew in a white kippa hanging from a noose, alongside Trump, Netanyahu, and Ben-Gvir effigies on the same gallows. Sa’ar’s numbers: Canadian Jews are 1% of the population and 70% of hate-crime victims, with 6,800 antisemitic incidents logged in 2025. Toronto’s police are still searching for Esther, 14, missing ten days from the Bathurst-corridor Jewish community as her missing-person posters get torn down. Belgium’s OCAD 2025 annual report, released the same week, names the Jewish community as the top target of extremist threats in the country. And a Los Angeles man was charged with a hate crime for the Pico-Robertson synagogue-block attack last week.

Assessment: Our shops, our schools, and our 14-year-olds are the standing cost. And Western states are refusing to act to protect them. The Golders Green stretch — Kosher Kingdom this morning, Hatzola last month, two stabbed Jews in April — is what the Royal Commission and the OCAD report describe in aggregate, performed locally on one street. [Are the Met just lost? Too many tea time breaks? Ridiculous.] Sa’ar named Carney’s silence on Sunday’s parade. Poilievre named it the next day. Carney still has not. [The government’s posture toward Mtl4Palestine is the operative variable, and the gap between Montreal’s tolerance and the Conservative leader’s vocabulary is where the next attack arrives.]

📚 Long Brief: The Long Brief: Controlled Surrender — The structured-concession argument this Long Brief develops on UK institutional decline — two-tier policing, the post-October-7 cover-up reflex, foreign-funded local capture, and the France-Netherlands-Canada parallel arc — is the through-line that makes Kosher Kingdom, the Montreal effigy, Belgium’s OCAD designation, and Toronto’s twenty-two-language constable class readable as one week’s record of the same retreat.

Texas Voters Closed the “Prison for American Zionists” Ballot Line

Maureen Galindo lost the TX-35 Democratic runoff to Greg Casar last night after pledging to convert an immigrant detention center “into a prison for American Zionists” and insisting that “Zionist billionaires” run the world. The partisan-sort arc around it stays open. Mohamed Hamawy is running in NJ-09 with AOC, Tlaib, and Sanders endorsements despite documented ties to a 1990s Al-Qaida-front charity. The Park Slope Food Coop voted yesterday to boycott Israeli products in a Brooklyn neighborhood thick enough with kosher kitchens that the JCRC and Congregation Beth Elohim opposed the measure on the floor. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht announced he is leaving the Democratic Party after thirty years over institutional antisemitism. A Massachusetts Teachers Association vice-president-elect signed a letter calling Israel “Zionist supremacy” and demanding the union drop ADL curriculum.

Assessment: Texas voters held the line when their primary ballot offered the chance — though she still got way too many votes. The instructive reads are above and below the Galindo line. Above: Jared Moskowitz and Josh Gottheimer are publicizing Chris Rabb’s Bondi-Beach false-flag post the way the Federations used to. Below: the Food Coop floor and the MTA executive office both produced what Galindo’s runoff voters declined to. Hamawy is the next ballot test. The AOC-Tlaib-Sanders endorsement of a candidate with a documented Al-Qaida-front charity in his record is Galindo’s vocabulary with credentialed cover, and the NJ-09 primary is where it gets answered.

Briefly Noted

Frontline & Security

JNS: The IDF, Shin Bet, and Police Gideonim Unit arrested Shadi Jumaa in Qalqilya for the 2007 murder of Israeli civilian Ido Zoldan z”l — Jumaa had been released from PA detention shortly before the operation.

Times of Israel: Shin Bet named French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri as the handler of a PFLP recruitment cell of East Jerusalem residents, with arrests rolled up across November and December.

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Jerusalem Post: An Iranian court sentenced a confectioner to two years in prison for handing out candy in the days after Khamenei’s February 28 assassination, citing the defendant’s “apparent happiness” as evidence.

Times of Israel: Iran’s judiciary suspended the presidential body that ordered international internet access restored after the near-90-day blackout — the answer Pezeshkian’s order earned from the faction the IRGC military council speaks for.

Public Diplomacy & Media

Jerusalem Post: Harry Styles’s “Together, Together” ticket page routes the optional $1 donation through Choose Love, whose Gaza partner is the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund — the same PCRF whose board members publicly backed October 7 and whose programs run jointly with Hamas-run ministries inside Gaza.

JNS: Toronto’s new class of 85 constables speaks 22 languages — Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu among them, but neither Hebrew nor Yiddish — in a city where Jews absorbed 82% of religion-based hate crimes last year and overall hate crime is up 40% in 2026.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

Times of Israel: Elbit’s Q1 net profit hit $161 million, up 50%, on a record $30 billion backlog — 71% foreign. European and Asian buyers are reloading off the same lines feeding the IDF.

Globes: The Southern Planning Committee approved Soroka’s five-building rebuild: three thirty-floor towers and a missile-reinforced “Binyan HaTekumah” in-patient block. NIS 360 million through 2030, after last June’s Iranian strike took out eight of nineteen operating theaters.

Culture, Religion & Society

JNS: Hazut launched as the first online platform for painters and photographers based in Judea and Samaria, opening with Peduel artist David Fisch’s Borne to the Heavens in a Tempest.

Developments to Watch

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

Hezbollah unveils an Ababil-class explosive drone — Hezbollah-affiliated channels posted the reveal of a new Ababil-type one-way attack drone. The next round on the northern border arrives carrying a heavier warhead than the FPV class.

Gaza & Southern Theater

Tikva Leumit petitions the cabinet on accelerated Gaza emigration — Bereaved families and released hostages organizing as Tikva Leumit petitioned the cabinet to accelerate the voluntary-emigration framework. Katz said yesterday it would run “at the proper time.” The bereaved-families constituency is the one this coalition cannot defer on by procedure, and a cabinet item this week converts Katz’s deferral into a yes-or-no on the framework Sharm el-Sheikh formally left open.

Board of Peace asks the UNSC to compel Hamas disarmament — The Board’s UN Security Council briefing names Hamas the blocker on decommissioning and asks the Council to enforce the disarmament clause Cairo is also pressing.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Tanker explosion 60 nautical miles off Oman — UKMTO logged a tanker explosion off Oman’s coast yesterday. The incident lands inside the same Hormuz approaches where Washington just struck IRGC mine-layers.

Diplomatic & Legal

PA warns against the Al-Aqsa Waqf custodianship plan — Ramallah surfaced a warning against a reported US-Israel plan to end Jordan’s Hashemite custodianship of Al-Aqsa, the status-quo arrangement in force since 1967. A confirmation or a sharp denial from either Washington or Jerusalem forces Amman’s hand on a question the Hashemite throne treats as constitutive. The PA’s surfacing of the plan is itself a forcing function on the actors whose silence keeps it offstage.

Rubio testifies on Iran and Hormuz before Congress June 2 — The Secretary of State is scheduled to testify on the Iran war and Hormuz next week.

The Hormuz strike, the Yellow Line crossing, the dissolution preliminary, and the Kosher Kingdom blaze each carry the same register. The gap between what was said and what is being paid has grown too wide for the underwriters to keep papering over. Beirut is paying for the runway in the south. The Likud is paying for the haredi alliance in seats it does not have. And the Jewish residents of Golders Green, Montreal, Toronto, and Brussels are paying for the rhetoric four Western governments have chosen not to enforce.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst