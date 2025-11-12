Shalom, friends.

The fronts are not calm; they’re managed. In Gaza, the Yellow Line keeps catching liars while the “deport 200 gunmen” carousel spins without a single country volunteering to take them. Up north, Hezbollah rebuilds under living-room cover while the IDF publishes the map and removes the roofs. At home, the death-penalty bill moves and the Sde Teiman fight forces an adult to run the probe.

Stable cynicism is the watchword today — foreign capitals selling day-after mood boards while the IDF runs the day-of. Today's Israel Brief published Hezbollah's own reconstruction map and then read the roofs off it. Beyond the bullets, the full edition tracks the death-penalty bill clearing its first gate, the Sde Teiman fight forcing an adult onto the probe, and Iran's outer belt quietly rerouting south through the Sahel.

Israel is stripping Hezbollah's infrastructure layer by layer and signaling that if the LAF won't open doors, the IAF will open roofs.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe