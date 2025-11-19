Shalom, friends.

Gaza is back at the conference table even as Hamas hoards rifles, tests the Yellow Line, and quietly tells Washington it wants cash and withdrawal, not disarmament. In the north, Israel is flying what looks less like “containment” and more like a rehearsal—Hamas targets in Ain al-Hilweh, Hezbollah men in At Tiri, Bint Jbeil and Blida, and a broad strike wave after evacuation warnings. Inside, the court just ordered the state to actually enforce the draft on Haredim while the IDF admits 600 career officers want out and 12,000 new soldiers are missing from the rolls. Over it all, Iran stares down a new IAEA resolution while Trump and MBS smile over F-35s that start to nibble at Israel’s air monopoly.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza / UNSC : Hamas rejects disarmament, tries to flirt with US envoy to sidestep Jerusalem.

North / Syria : IAF strikes Hamas in Ain al-Hilweh and Hezbollah operatives across southern Lebanon; the top brass tour IDF positions inside Syria as Washington freezes out the Lebanese army chief.

Smuggling Front : Twelve suspects, including five IDF soldiers, are busted running RPGs, explosives and rifles from Syria into Israel for criminal networks.

Logistics Airlift : The 1,000th “Challenge Accepted” aircraft lands as Israel completes the largest wartime air-and-sea resupply effort in its history.

Manpower & Draft : IDF says 600 career officers requested early retirement; the High Court orders real criminal enforcement against Haredi draft evaders within 45 days.

Iran : US and European states table an IAEA resolution demanding access to Fordo and Natanz, while Tehran threatens to “review” cooperation.

Saudi Package: Trump and MBS hail a defense pact, civil-nuclear cooperation and an F-35 sale “similar” to Israel’s Adir, with no normalization attached.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Diplomatically, this week is being sold as progress: a Security Council resolution, an envoy shuttling between capitals, an Abraham-Accords photo-op with stealth jets in the background. Operationally, it looks like this: Hamas openly refuses to disarm and plans to pitch its own “implementation” to the Americans; Hezbollah tries to quietly rebuild a launch envelope and gets buildings demolished across half a dozen villages; IDF reservists in Gush Etzion are pulling double duty as junction guards and terror responders; and the army that holds it all together is missing thousands of bodies and hundreds of leaders.

The rest of today’s Brief walks that reality.

Diplomats are selling this week as progress. Today's Israel Brief shows what the same week looks like operationally: Hamas courting Witkoff to turn UNSC 2803 into Oslo 2.0, an army hemorrhaging 600 career officers, a court finally ordering real enforcement on Haredi draft evasion, and a Saudi F-35 package that inverts the entire Abraham logic. The full edition walks that reality theater by theater, with the only lens that still matters.

Israel enforces reality, and everyone else reacts to the press release.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe