Shalom, friends.

On the ground, Israel is tightening control: the new “Yellow Line” inside Gaza is real, the rules are blunt, and the U.S.-led coordination hub in Kiryat Gat is now live to watch compliance in real time. Hamas returned two more hostage bodies through the Red Cross while still fielding 10,000–20,000 fighters and trying to project “normal life” with public executions the mediators now say will stop. Translation: the truce exists, but only because it’s being policed.

To the north, Western intelligence says Hezbollah is rebuilding faster than the Lebanese Army is dismantling—exactly the inverse of the ceasefire’s intent. Trump’s envoy warned that if Beirut stalls, Israel will act. Pair that with reports of precision strikes in south Lebanon and you get why the “quiet” border still hums.

Abroad, the World Court is about to weigh in (again) with an advisory opinion on aid obligations that predates the current deal but will be wielded against Israel anyway. Brussels, meanwhile, finally has MEPs from 16 countries pushing to cut UNRWA funding over terror ties.

Inside Israel, the Knesset passed a serious funding boost for disabled veterans and bereaved families—needed years ago and urgent now. The draft fight sharpened: a December push to pass the ultra-Orthodox conscription law, plus two arrests of dodgers.

From yesterday’s watchlist into today’s brief: we flagged the ceasefire HQ, the Hezbollah rebuild, and the ICJ opinion. They all matured—fast. Keep eyes on the Yellow Line enforcement, on targeted hits in Gaza and south Lebanon, and on Europe’s UNRWA debate. Those are the levers that decide whether this ceasefire behaves like peace or like a countdown clock.

The truce exists today only because it is being policed — and today's Israel Brief shows you the policing. The full edition walks the live U.S.-led coordination hub now watching Gaza in real time, the Yellow Line that hands the IDF a clean rule of engagement, and the inversion nobody wants named: Hezbollah rebuilding faster than the Lebanese Army can dismantle. From yesterday's watchlist into today's read, the ICJ opinion and the UNRWA fight in Brussels both matured fast.

Those are the levers that decide whether this ceasefire behaves like peace or like a countdown clock.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe