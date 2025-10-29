Shalom, friends.

The map moved without changing shape. In Rafah, Hamas turned a ceasefire corridor into a kill box—sniper, RPG, one of ours down—then “delayed” a body return after drone footage caught them staging the previous one like a morgue pageant. The ICRC finally said “unacceptable,” which is diplospeak for “we were used,” and Jerusalem answered with sharp strikes before the ceasefire choreography resumed.

Up north, the Lebanese are bracing for an Israeli push that the IDF hasn’t signaled; panic can start wars as surely as plans. UNIFIL is already jittery—remember Paris ordering the shoot-down of our UAV—and Hezbollah reads every restraint as room to expand. The DTW board today keeps the needle near red there: one wrong contact along the Blue Line and the frozen “managed war” thaws fast.

Meanwhile, Tehran is busy with a different clock. New build-out at Kolang-e Gazla points to a ~60% enrichment line targeting roughly 400 kg. That compresses breakout math and boxes U.S. and European diplomacy at the exact moment Washington is pressing Israel to keep Gaza responses “calibrated.” Iran tightens the spring; Hamas tugs the thread. Same loom.

At home, the covenant is under strain. Hostage families want a real plan, not adjectives. Combat trauma shows up in the suicide ledger—grim, specific—and the streets will clog tomorrow as the Haredi draft fight crests at Jerusalem’s gates. Police are prepping full closures; politicians are prepping soundbites.

Here’s the signal: the ceasefire now functions as Hamas’s mask, U.S. messaging is the tie holding it on, and Iran is shortening the time available to make good decisions. Everything else is noise—sometimes loud, sometimes armed.

Today's Israel Brief reads the Gaza ceasefire for what it has become — Hamas's mask, with U.S. messaging the tie holding it on. The flash bullets tell you a reservist died in Rafah and that a body return was staged like a morgue pageant. The full edition follows the fault lines underneath: why Washington's restraint now functions as an umbrella for Hamas's recovery, what Iran's new enrichment line does to the breakout math, and why the next phase returns to war not as policy but as physics.

Force will fill the vacuum that diplomacy can no longer hold.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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