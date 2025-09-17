Shalom, and welcome back to the Brief.

Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza City has entered full force. Artillery and airstrikes pounded Hamas strongholds overnight while civilians fled south in overloaded vehicles, and Defense Minister Israel Katz declared “Gaza is burning.” Hostage families begged Netanyahu to stop the campaign even as the prime minister confirmed a White House visit for later this month. Meanwhile, Europe threatens trade sanctions, and the IDF warns of manpower strain inside its own ranks.

The pattern is clear: the fighting in Gaza sets the tempo, but every other front — politics, economics, propaganda — is shaping Israel’s room to maneuver.

The ground push into Gaza City is the headline in today's Israel Brief, but watch what it costs everywhere else. Career officers are asking to retire mid-campaign with the army short twelve thousand soldiers. Netanyahu is walking back 'super-Sparta' after the markets dipped. Brussels is dangling a thirty-seven percent trade cut. The full edition is where the kinetic story meets the manpower, the money, and the diplomacy bleaning in from every side.

The pattern is clear: the fighting in Gaza sets the tempo, but every other front - politics, economics, propaganda - is shaping Israel's room to maneuver.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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