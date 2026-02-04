Israel enters February stretched across Gaza, Lebanon, and the edge of a U.S.-Iran confrontation — compressed, the assessment argues, but nowhere near breaking. The read is a deliberate "compressed finish": hit Hezbollah before it rearms, hold Gaza in a vice until Hamas disarms or is removed, and force the Iran question to a head while the windows are still open. A full trigger table prices each scenario by probability and window, and the verdict is blunt — the bold moves coming from Jerusalem will look shocking only to those who haven't been reading the signals for months.