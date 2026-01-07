The first Strategic Assessment pulls the daily signals up to altitude — where Israel actually stands entering 2026 across Gaza, the north, Iran, Judea and Samaria, the Red Sea, the diaspora, Washington, Europe, and a coalition fraying back into its old fault lines. The read is that the calm is tactical and conditional: Hamas is gaming the interim, Hezbollah is rearming in the shadows, and Jerusalem is poised to press its advantages before time works for its enemies. The pause is not transformative — and this is the brief that says where the trajectories are hardening. Members get the full assessment.