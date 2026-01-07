Vantage: January 2026
A pause without resolution—and a region nearing its next inflection.
The first Strategic Assessment pulls the daily signals up to altitude — where Israel actually stands entering 2026 across Gaza, the north, Iran, Judea and Samaria, the Red Sea, the diaspora, Washington, Europe, and a coalition fraying back into its old fault lines. The read is that the calm is tactical and conditional: Hamas is gaming the interim, Hezbollah is rearming in the shadows, and Jerusalem is poised to press its advantages before time works for its enemies. The pause is not transformative — and this is the brief that says where the trajectories are hardening. Members get the full assessment.
Israel is managing strain, but not surrendering initiative.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.