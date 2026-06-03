Shalom, friends.

Israel spent the last month proving it could take any ground it reached for and discovering it no longer holds the decision to take it. The 36th Division crossed the Litani and stood on Beaufort for the first time since 2000, the IDF pushed control past seventy percent of Gaza, and a daylight minyan went up inside Joseph’s Tomb for the first time this century — and Netanyahu’s camp learned that a strike Bibi had ordered on Beirut was cancelled from a foreign president’s post on a website called Truth Social (to say nothing of the phone call Netanyahu endured with Trump). Iran is staging a mass funeral for the Supreme Leader Israel killed weeks ago and continues to answer it — now with ballistic fire on two Gulf monarchies. The coalition dissolved itself toward a fall election that pauses nothing on the ground. And the question running under all of it is no longer whether Israel can act but who is allowed to say yes when it does. That is the month, and it is why it matters: a country winning the war and negotiating for the right to fight it.

Bottom Line Up Front

Israel won every contest the field decides this month and lost every contest over who decides it. The 36th Division took Beaufort, the IDF crossed seventy percent of Gaza, Smotrich stood up two conviction-based investment funds on a triple-A balance sheet, and none of it needed a foreign signature. Then Washington pulled the Beirut strike Netanyahu had ordered, Paris curated which Israeli weapons a Gulf buyer may see at Eurosatory, Tehran decided whether the talks lived or died, and the bench and the Attorney General went on ruling over who staffs Israel’s own security services. The probability that Israel’s freedom of action gets bargained down further over the next 30 to 60 days, as the Doha negotiation hardens around a Lebanon clause, is medium-high. Israel still moves first on the ground. It now argues for the right to have moved.

Israel killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, the regime is staging a twenty-million funeral months later, and the IRGC recently answered again with ballistic fire on two Gulf monarchies — conventional escalation inside the regime’s own ceiling stopped being a forecast this month and became the record. Two missiles aimed at Kuwait failed in flight, three at Bahrain were intercepted by Bahraini and US air defenses, and a drone hit the passenger terminal at Kuwait’s airport. The forward question is whether Tehran converts its threats against Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb into a real closure, and the answer is a navy that can no longer reliably hold either — a sustained strait closure over 30 to 60 days is low. Nuclear reconstitution within twenty-four months holds near one in five, the reopened launch complexes pushing the floor up and continued US strikes holding the ceiling down.

The coalition dissolved itself 106 to 0 and advanced the Attorney-General-split bill in the same overnight session — an orderly walk to a September-to-October ballot that pre-empted the contempt collision the bench’s enforcement deadlines threatened. The most likely government on the far side of the vote is one substantially like this one, at roughly 40 to 45 percent across the cycle. The next most likely is an opposition coalition that ends up seating one or both haredi parties because the arithmetic forces the move. None of the campaign pauses the fiber-optic stockpile north of the Litani, the caches near the Yellow Line, or Iran’s reopened launch tunnels.

Brussels moved its sanctions from Amana’s farmers to Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, with Prague the last vote standing between a drafted package and a sitting Israeli minister’s asset freeze. The settler-organization listings landed in May after Magyar lifted Budapest’s veto. The minister package is written and waiting on the Czechs, and a European diplomat is already on record that the precedent does not stop at two names. Washington opened a parallel track on what it calls Judea and Samaria violence, Vance and Rubio pressing Ambassador Leiter — the American measure follows the same opinion the European one does and carries teeth Brussels lacks. Minister sanctions advance inside 90 days at medium-high the moment Prague folds.

Long Brief The Long Brief: Judea's Settlers Uriel Zehavi · אוריאל זהבי · November 20, 2025 We’ve been talking in the Daily Brief this week about Iran shoving more money, weapons, and “advisers” into Judea and Samaria — the same way it fed Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Islamic Republic isn’t confused about what this territory is for: a future launchpad into Israel’s heartland. The only people pretending it’s about “human rights” are the ones enjoying the grants. Read full story

The drone war reached Haifa. Defense officials now assess Hezbollah can field a fiber-optic FPV with a sixty-kilometer reach, immune to the jamming the entire northern air picture was built around, and able to range Israel’s third city. Capt. Dr. Ori Yosef Silvester z”l, a battalion doctor, was killed by one at Beaufort the night Washington announced a halt Hezbollah never kept. Netanyahu told a northern council head the countermeasure is days from deployment — the promise already owed the doctor who fell. Fielding it inside six months is medium-low, and the cost in the meantime is paid by our soldiers and our towns.

Israel enters its election season holding more ground and less initiative than at any point in this war.

War, Security & Force Posture

The doctrine this month was simple and the army executed it on every front: take the ground, hold it, and answer each strike with a strike back toward the source, while the talking happens somewhere else.

What constrains the use of force is no longer the adversary’s remaining arsenal, which is thin across the board, and no longer Israeli capability, which May demonstrated at the Litani and inside Gaza.

The constraint is permission — the green light Washington holds on Beirut and Tehran, the cabinet’s own caution, the manpower the coalition has refused to legislate, and the lawfare being drafted in Brussels and The Hague against the men who give the orders. Every front below runs through that single bottleneck, and the bottleneck is not in Israel.

Northern Front / Hezbollah

The northern war the prior assessment put at the Litani’s edge crossed the river. The 36th Division took Beaufort Ridge — the first Israeli hold on that height since the 2000 withdrawal — and the 146th came home after three months in southern Lebanon and more than 550 dead terrorists, none of it waiting on a memorandum. From the ridge, commanders describe the route into Nabatieh as a matter of decision, with evacuation warnings over the southern villages already posted, the notice the army gives before it moves. The April call on a Litani-basin operation has resolved into the kinetic. The live question is how far north of the river the IDF holds before Washington’s hand reasserts itself.

It reasserted itself once already, and badly. Netanyahu and Katz ordered a strike on Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold. Seven hours later Trump announced on Truth Social that no troops would enter Beirut and that Hezbollah, through Speaker Berri, had agreed to halt its fire. Hezbollah kept firing through the announcement, the Air Force intercepted a launch after the halt supposedly took effect, and the drone that killed Silvester z”l came off the same stockpile north of the Litani every halt leaves untouched. Katz named the honest version: the Dahiyeh will be treated the way Israel’s northern towns are treated — struck and emptied if the barrages continue — and some 600,000 of the suburb’s 950,000 residents have already left. The thing that has ever quieted the north is the IDF holding the line and answering toward Beirut, not a paper a Lebanese state will never enforce on a militia it does not command.

Three paths run from here. The likeliest, at medium-high over the next 30 to 45 days, is the Nabatieh push — the army takes the next ridge line when it judges the moment and Washington absorbs it as it absorbed Beaufort, because the alternative is a Dahiyeh strike the Doha table cannot survive. The second is the strike on the southern suburb itself, which stays on the cabinet’s desk and goes the moment a mass-casualty drone lands in a northern town. The third, and least likely, is a real fire-control arrangement that binds the IDF — low, because Hezbollah is firing through the one already announced and Mahmud Qomati has rejected on the record any trade of Dahiyeh quiet for northern quiet. The standing weapon is now the sixty-kilometer FPV, and the standing cost is the soldiers holding the ridge and the schools that close in Kiryat Shmona when the sirens come back.

Iran

Israel killed the Supreme Leader, and the regime that spent the weeks since running synthetic video of an heir it still cannot produce in public is now staging Khamenei Sr.’s funeral across three cities and putting the Tehran crowd at twenty million — maximum mobilization at the precise moment its protest calendar runs live, which tells you what the regime fears more than it tells you what it has lost. Mojtaba inherits through a courier network too slow to govern a war, and Vahidi’s military council runs the actual decisions, the civilian channel reduced to a messenger service. A regime conceding it cannot convene its own cabinet in real time is not a counterparty that can sign and hold a nuclear agreement, whatever the Doha exchange of texts implies.

And the texts are the point. Tehran “suspended” the indirect talks on June 2, blaming Israel’s Lebanon operation, and was back at the table the following afternoon, because the talks are the one asset the regime can withhold and spend nothing — the exchange keeps the blockade negotiable while the buried launch sites come back online. Airbus imagery shows roughly fifty access points cleared across eighteen complexes since the April halt, dug back open with bulldozers and dump trucks. Rubio told a Senate committee the plain version: Washington has offered no relief to reopen Hormuz, relief is conditioned only on the nuclear program, and Tehran has signaled it will now negotiate elements of that program it previously refused. The relief on the table buys centrifuges and leaves the strait exactly where it is. The “Israel is the obstacle to the deal everyone wants” line that ran in the foreign press all month inverts the arithmetic: the deal as drafted reopens the strait, lifts the blockade, defers enrichment, and touches neither the missiles nor the proxies, and the people reopening Iran’s tunnels are not the people who walked the table.

Two scenarios carry the next sixty days. Conventional escalation inside the regime’s own fiscal ceiling has already resolved upward — the call we tracked all spring at better than even money became fact when the IRGC fired ballistic missiles at US forces in Kuwait and then widened to a two-monarchy salvo against Kuwait and Bahrain, plus a drone on Kuwait’s airport. The forward edge of that path is a strike on the new CENTCOM corridor or on a Gulf energy node serious enough to force a US kinetic answer, at medium over 30 to 60 days. The closure scenario is the weaker one: Qaani threatens Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, but pre-war Hormuz traffic that once ran 140 transits a day is already throttled to a handful by the US restrictions, and an Iranian navy that cannot keep its own tankers moving cannot sustain a closure it announces — low over the same window. Regime collapse on the back of the succession shock holds at roughly 15 to 20 percent. The death of the Supreme Leader is the trigger that has not yet cascaded, and a twenty-million funeral is the regime’s evidence that it still owns the street.

Gaza / Hamas

Gaza is the front where the cabinet never had to vote, because Netanyahu answered the disarmament clause with terrain. His order to push IDF control past seventy percent of the Strip, beyond the line the October framework drew, is the renewal-by-map: no formal resumption, just the Yellow Line moving west on the IDF’s own selective rhythm while the field deck gets worked one commander at a time. This month the IDF reached Yusuf Ayish Awad Ramadan, deputy commander of the Nukhba cell that breached the fence on October 7 and seized Hersh Goldberg-Polin z”l, Eliya Cohen, Alon Ohel, and Or Levy from the death shelter at the Re’im junction. The men who planned that morning are still being reached the better part of three years on, because the bench keeps refilling — twenty to twenty-five thousand fighters retained, ten to fifteen thousand recruited under cover of the truce Hamas reads as a financing window.

The new move is Egypt’s. Cairo has invited a Hamas delegation and is working to fold Gaza into the regional settlement taking shape around the Iran negotiation, its officials openly anxious the Strip reignites on their border. Folding Gaza into the Tehran table is how Hamas converts the seventy-percent ground operation into a bargaining line, and the question that decides the next phase is whether Washington lets the two tables merge or keeps the disarmament clause out of the Doha exchange. Israel’s own answer to the legitimacy contest is the $350 million it has committed to try October 7 in its own court, on camera, while the Hague keeps its accusation open without ever reaching a verdict.

The irreversible-embedding call holds high, near 65 to 70 percent: Hamas keeps its armed control because the terrain operation degrades the bench without dismantling the network, and the internal succession the eliminations forced has produced continuity by default — Mohammed Odeh slotted into the al-Qassam military chair while the Doha political-bureau vote between Mashaal and al-Hayya stays open over a bench thinned by every strike. The cabinet’s renewal predicate keeps weakening, and a full-scale resumption goes from likely to certain the moment a Hamas attack from beyond the Yellow Line gives Jerusalem the trigger it already has the plans for.

Judea & Samaria

The heartland is where the second-Gaza trajectory keeps surfacing and, this month, kept getting rolled up before it moved. In the Menashe sector near Meithalun, troops acting on Shin Bet intelligence arrested three terrorists preparing an attack and dug a buried improvised “Carlo” submachine gun out of the ground. Forces also worked Hebron at the home of the Gush Etzion ramming attacker. The buried Carlo and the ramming are the same pipeline the brief has tracked toward a second Gaza in the hills, and the answer this month was pre-emption on intelligence: the cell surfaced and got rolled up before it could move. Roughly 6,000 Arab-initiated attacks a year — the stone, the Molotov, the ramming, the ambush — remain the baseline the “settler violence” frame is built to obscure, and the frame is the input Brussels is about to convert into minister sanctions.

The constraint forming here is American. Ambassador Leiter was told the administration is frustrated with the lack of movement on what it calls Judea and Samaria violence, with Vance and Rubio both pressing — Washington preparing the one lever with teeth, and following opinion rather than fact in exactly the way the European pipeline does. The probability that the heartland produces a mass-casualty attack the response does not pre-empt stays the standing risk. The more immediate development is that the sovereignty Smotrich is accumulating by other means (below) now has a foreign-pressure answer forming in Washington as well as Brussels.

Red Sea / Maritime

The corridor held and the IRGC tested it and lost the test. US forces killed the IRGC team trying to seed mines at Lavan Island, disabled a fifth blockade-running tanker, and redirected well over a hundred commercial vessels around the throttled strait. The interdiction call we logged in May at medium-low resolved toward attempted-and-suppressed: Iran reached for the corridor, the United States answered kinetically, and the corridor stayed open to everyone but Iran. Treasury added the financial edge, blacklisting Nobitex, the exchange moving roughly seventy percent of Iran’s crypto traffic for the IRGC. A sustained Iranian closure of Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb over 60 days stays low, conditional on a navy that cannot project past the strait and a regime spending its remaining reach on ballistic theater against Gulf airports.

International Arena

The international month divided cleanly between the layer that decides and the layer that performs, and Israel’s actual exposure sits entirely on the first. Washington decides whether Israel strikes Beirut and whether the Iran talks live. Brussels decides whether a sitting Israeli minister’s assets freeze. The Gulf decides whether normalization survives the war. Everything else — the recognition votes, the rapporteurs, the committee seats handed to hostile capitals — is theater priced for distribution inside those same capitals, and the correct response to theater is to record it and move on.

United States

Washington this month was the actor that pulled Israel’s hand off the trigger and the actor whose own machinery keeps cutting the other way, and both are true at once. The Beirut stand-down was the clearest demonstration in the war of where the decision now lives: Israel ordered a strike, Washington watched Hezbollah answer it, and Washington pulled the go-ahead the same evening to protect the Doha negotiation, with Trump reportedly calling Netanyahu “crazy” and telling him he was saving him. The restraint was about the Iran table, full stop, and it confiscated none of the launchers that killed Silvester z”l hours later. Read against it, the executive branch kept handing Israel wins the legislature would never pass: Huckabee confirmed the post-2028 memorandum ends direct US aid in favor of trade, taking the aid lever — the one J Street, AOC, and Ro Khanna’s interceptor-funding reversals all reach for first — out of those hands before a 2029 Democratic White House can inherit it.

What Israel should lock now, while the executive is still aligned and the corridor is still being written: the trade-for-aid conversion in binding statutory language rather than a memorandum a future administration reinterprets, explicit freedom-of-action protections in any Lebanon clause Doha produces, and co-production terms on interceptor manufacturing that survive the appropriations cycle. The window is the negotiation itself, and the negotiation is open now. What Israel should not do is the thing Ben-Gvir said on the record — break publicly with the patron over the Beirut stand-down before the cabinet and the IDF finish the assessment. Cheering a public rupture casts the advocate as the voice begging for the strike, and the foreign press has the “Israel bays for Beirut” column already drafted.

Europe & Institutions

The European pressure moved up one rung, from organizations to ministers. The settler-group sanctions — Regavim, HaShomer Yosh, Amana, Nachala, paired with ten Hamas figures for cover — landed in May once Magyar lifted Budapest’s veto, resolving the package we tracked at medium-high inside its window. The next listing names Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, Italy leading the push, Hungary’s automatic veto gone, and Prague the last procedural obstacle holding a drafted measure off a sitting minister. A European diplomat has already said the precedent does not stop at two, which is the tell: the listing is opposition research waiting on a vote, not a response to any new fact on the ground. Probability it clears inside 90 days once the Czechs fold is medium-high.

The lateral path matters as much as the central one. The Hague volunteered to be the EU’s first national-level ban on goods from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, clearing the route Brussels could not push through its qualified-majority threshold, with Belgium, Ireland, and Spain holding draft legislation behind it and waiting on a first mover. The trade is trivial — the largest Dutch importer of those goods is Christians for Israel — and the triviality is the point: the move converts “settlement goods” into a customs category European jurisdictions default to refusing, without any court ruling on the underlying status. France ran its own version, barring Israel’s national pavilion from the Eurosatory defense exhibition and walling Israeli firms down to what intercepts and never what strikes, Paris keeping the interceptors in the hall and removing only the systems that outsell French kit in front of the same Gulf buyers, a French commercial court having struck the identical 2024 ban as discriminatory weeks too late to matter. Macron’s recognition of “a Palestinian state” earlier in the spring is the recognition that recognizes a shell an armed faction occupies, and the gap between the gesture and the ground is the whole story.

Arab States

The Gulf alignment held and surfaced its own internal split. MBS told a Trump ally he could recognize Israel “today” while the Saudi foreign ministry held the public “irreversible pathway” line. Two answers, and the gap between them is the room Trump’s simultaneous-signature framing keeps trying to collapse. His mandatory-Accords ultimatum, demanding Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Pakistan sign as a condition of any Iran settlement, met four different answers: Pakistan declined inside hours, Erdogan would need a different government in Ankara, Qatar runs the mediation channel the deal depends on, and Riyadh gave its two answers at once. Formal Saudi normalization inside two quarters stays low — a function of the kingdom’s domestic politics, MBS’s risk tolerance, and the unresolved F-35 transfer — but the structural path is intact and the operational integration keeps running ahead of the formal one. The threat to the alignment remains on the Israeli side of the ledger, in the qualitative-edge cost of a Gulf F-35 sale, and on Erdogan’s Levantine play to make Turkey the connectivity backbone of a region the Gulf is paying to integrate.

UN & Lawfare

The lawfare front opened new addresses while the old ones produced no verdicts. The Hezbollah-linked Hind Rajab Foundation petitioned Indian police and immigration to arrest a vacationing Israeli reservist — its ninetieth-plus filing across roughly thirty countries against a record of zero convictions, the deliverable being deterrence of the backpacker trail, not a conviction, the same campaign Albanese runs at the UN and Khan runs at the Hague worked through whichever jurisdiction has a friendly prosecutor before the file collapses on the merits. The counter-instances cut the other way this month and are worth naming: a French court jailed and ordered the five-year expulsion of an Orleans doctoral candidate who dedicated his thesis defense to Khamenei and refused to call Hezbollah or the IRGC terror organizations, convicted of justifying terrorism in a register French universities rarely reach. The Hague keeps its standing warrant open without a verdict, its provenance still shadowed by the corruption affidavit, while Israel tries the actual perpetrators of October 7 in its own court. The institutional ledger is not moving against Israel where it counts. It is accumulating language the next sanctions package will be written against, which is a different and slower thing than enforcement.

Inside Israel

The center of gravity inside Israel moved twice this month, in opposite directions, and the net is a government walking itself to the ballot with one win at the bench and one genuine problem of its own making. The coalition dissolved itself — Likud chair Katz filed the bill with every faction signed on, and the Knesset passed first reading 106 to 0, the Attorney-General-split bill advancing in the same session — and the election the bill leaves blank lands somewhere between September 8 and October 20, Netanyahu pressing October and the haredi parties pushing September. This is the orderly version of the failure mode the bench’s enforcement deadlines threatened. The coalition chose the ballot over a contempt collision, and the collapse we put at medium-low never came. The most likely outcome across the cycle is a government substantially like this one at 40 to 45 percent, with an opposition coalition that ends up seating the haredi parties the next most likely at 25 to 30, because the same arithmetic that forces this government’s haredi alliance forces the next one’s.

The bench handed the coalition a real win and the coalition reached for one office it should not. The High Court cleared Roman Gofman’s Mossad appointment and rejected the Attorney General on every count, the guild’s litigation track losing the case it brought after a year in which it won most of them. Against that, the Knesset voted this morning by secret ballot for the tenth State Comptroller. The coalition was behind Michael Rabilio, the prime minister’s personal lawyer, against retired Justice Yosef Elron. And they got it. Of course, that is contested — and we can expect the High Court to weigh in. Here the brief’s default — frame the guild-versus-coalition contest pro-coalition, because the guild reaches for legal-procedural objections to nullify outcomes it cannot win at the ballot — earns a hard look on the merits, because Rabilio argued the very cases the Comptroller’s mandate reaches. Breaking the retired-justice convention is legitimate. Handing the audit chair to the man who held the prime minister’s brief is the one appointment in the package where the independence problem is real, and the vote landed the same week the sitting Comptroller’s party-financing report fined Likud and flagged Labor’s illegal loan. Name the problem on the merits and the coalition comes out stronger for it.

The manpower contest is where the campaign and the war collide, and the coalition blinked. The police confirmed they cancelled the joint operation to detain haredi draft evaders, citing operational load and noting that sixty percent of the targets were secular — hours after an anti-draft mob in Jerusalem surrounded and tried to flip the car of the police’s own bereaved chief medical officer, Chief Superintendent Dr. Valerie Shoshan. Sohlberg’s June 1 enforcement deadline, which we put at medium-low to execute as designed, did not execute: a force that cancels the operation and then volunteers that most of its targets were secular has told the mob it heard the message. The arithmetic the mob is reading is the same one everyone else can: 39,621 evaders, three in four of them haredi, against a first-half haredi enlistment of 1,866 and an army 12,000 soldiers short. The community is conditioning its votes on writing the struck-down exemption into a Basic Law, and Treasury has warned that the Daycare Law in the coalition’s own package undercuts what draft incentive remains. The next government inherits the shortfall, the enforcement the bench designed, and the bench that designed it.

The sovereignty Smotrich is accumulating ran on a new rail this month. He signed a letter of intent with the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington to stand up two Isaac Accords investment funds — one government-seeded, one drawing on the institutional savings the war has not dented — aimed at agriculture, water, energy, and tech across Latin America, conviction-based normalization built on a triple-A balance sheet while Brussels debates which farmers to list. A daylight minyan went up inside Joseph’s Tomb for the first time this century, two thousand housing units moved, and a Druze Knesset caucus opened to point the same conviction-based outreach north, at Lebanese communities that want out from under Hezbollah. The economy carried it: the shekel that broke below three to the dollar in the spring held its re-rating, the market still pricing the war’s strategic gains through the political noise.

What to Watch Next Month

The election date the dissolution bill left blank. Whether the House Committee lands on early September or pushes to October decides whether the haredi parties campaign on a Basic Law that does not yet exist or on one the coalition tried and failed to pass.

The Comptroller result and its aftermath. If Rabilio manages to take the chair amidst the brewing opposition, watch whether the office’s first audits touch the files he argued — the independence problem becomes concrete or it does not.

The Nabatieh decision. The 36th Division holds Beaufort and the route north is posted. The next ridge line is the IDF’s to take and Washington’s to absorb or object to.

The Doha Lebanon clause. Whether the Iran negotiation produces a text that binds the IDF in Lebanon, and whether Israel’s freedom-of-action protections survive into it in writing.

The Mossad resignations after Gofman. Counts and names are unconfirmed. Whether the ruling triggers an exodus from the service tells you how deep the guild’s reach into the security apparatus runs.

The Gaza-into-Tehran merge. Whether Washington lets Egypt fold the Strip into the regional settlement, which converts Israel’s seventy-percent terrain operation into a bargaining chip held by Cairo and Tehran.

Diaspora Front

The British case crossed from incident to permission this month. A man set a pre-dawn fire in a mostly-Jewish block of flats on Bridge Lane in Golders Green, fleeing when residents challenged him, a neighbor putting it out before it reached the young families upstairs — the arson following the Heaton Park synagogue attack and a spring of fires at Jewish sites Britain’s Jews have spent months cataloguing. The same week a Jewish NHS medic disclosed that colleagues told her they would refuse to treat dying patients identified as Israeli, the Department of Health conceding the system is “failing to protect” the community. The doctors who would let an Israeli die on the table and the man with the lighter in the stairwell draw on the same permission slip: once “Zionist” reads as a clearance an institution will honor, a Jewish patient and a Jewish home both become legitimate targets, and enforcement arrives only after someone has already paid. The aliyah crystallization we logged at medium-high holds, France above 3,000 and the UK above 800, and the British referral cohort the next two quarters will resolve sits inside exactly this picture.

The American front is the partisan sort arriving at the ballot the diaspora actually has to vote in. California’s June primary runs five races testing whether a Jewish community still backs the candidates running against it, Ro Khanna splitting his own Silicon Valley district between Jewish officeholders still endorsing him and donors moving to a pro-Israel challenger over his “genocide” votes. Maine left an SS-tattoo veteran the presumptive Democratic Senate nominee with Elizabeth Warren’s endorsement, and a Texas runoff turned on a candidate who pledged to convert an ICE facility into “a prison for American Zionists.” Britain barred the streamers Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur under the same “not conducive to the public good” bar it set for Tommy Robinson and Kanye West, and both attributed the ban to Israel within the hour — the oldest libel with a fresh hook, a foreign Jewish hand behind a Western government’s decision, performed in real time by the people protesting it. One year on from Boulder, most Americans have never heard of the firebombing that killed Karen Diamond z”l, and that is its own data point.

For communities, two things to do now, not in principle but this quarter. First: route protective spending through the state-proxy frame, not the hate-crime one — audit which referrals to government counter-extremism programmes and which Joint Terrorism Task Force notifications would now be classified as foreign-intelligence threats, and fund security against that benchmark, because the man in the Golders Green stairwell and the Hind Rajab filing against the backpacker are the same network worked through different jurisdictions. Second: in the American primary season, watch who funds the campaign and who the campaign courts, because in races decided by a few thousand low-turnout votes those have stopped being the same people, and the slate hostile to Israel gets built in exactly the races a community is tempted to sit out.

Trigger Scenarios

The Nabatieh push goes and Washington absorbs it. The 36th Division holds Beaufort, the route north is posted, and the IDF takes the next ridge on its own rhythm rather than waiting for a Lebanese state that cannot disarm the militia firing through the announced halt. The likely actor is the Northern Command, the window the next 30 to 45 days, and the probability medium-high — the army has the ground and the doctrine, and the only brake is a Washington that absorbed Beaufort and is unlikely to spend the Doha table objecting to a ridge. The expected Israeli response to any Hezbollah answer is a strike back toward Beirut on Katz’s stated equation. The complication is the sixty-kilometer FPV: a single mass-casualty drone in a northern town converts the measured push into the Dahiyeh strike sitting on the cabinet’s desk.

Iran climbs from Gulf airports to the US corridor. The IRGC has already fired ballistic missiles at two Gulf monarchies and put a drone into Kuwait’s airport. The next rung is a strike on the CENTCOM corridor or a Gulf energy node serious enough to force a US kinetic answer. The actor is Vahidi’s military council, spending the regime’s remaining reach on theater while the launch tunnels reopen behind it. The window is 30 to 60 days and the probability medium. The expected response is American, not Israeli — Israel’s hand stays on the Iran trigger but the corridor is Washington’s to defend. The constraint is the regime’s own fiscal ceiling and a navy that cannot hold the straits it threatens, which keeps a sustained closure at low even as the strikes continue.

A Hamas attack from beyond the Yellow Line gives the cabinet its trigger. Hamas keeps twenty-to-twenty-five thousand fighters and the recruits it added under the truce, and the seventy-percent terrain operation degrades the bench without dismantling the network. A cross-line attack — the condition that already exists in every element but the timing — gives Jerusalem the full-resumption authorization it has the plans for and has so far declined to need. The actor is whichever faction the Doha vote elevates, the window open across the next 60 days, the probability that the predicate is met high and the probability the cabinet then acts higher still. The complication is Egypt’s bid to fold Gaza into the Tehran settlement, which would convert a military decision into a bargaining chip held outside Jerusalem.

Prague folds and a sitting Israeli minister’s assets freeze. The minister-sanctions package is drafted and waiting on the last Czech vote, Italy leading and Budapest’s veto gone. The actor is the European Council under unanimity, the window 90 days, the probability medium-high once Prague moves. The expected Israeli response is the one Smotrich has modeled — answer a legal instrument designed to deter sovereignty acts by performing one on camera, the only register that costs Brussels anything. The constraint is whether Italy or the Czechs object to the specific names and the package lands on mid-tier figures Israel absorbs, or whether it reaches Smotrich and Ben-Gvir and becomes a coalition-grade event in the middle of a campaign.

The Doha negotiation produces a Lebanon clause that binds the IDF. The Iran talks are the live table, and Tehran has put Lebanon inside them — Hezbollah’s arsenal an Iranian asset being priced into the corridor’s reopening. A text that trades Israeli freedom of action in Lebanon for the regime’s nuclear concessions is the scenario that most directly cashes out the permission problem. The actor is Washington as broker, the window 30 to 60 days, the probability that some Lebanon language appears medium and the probability it actually binds the IDF lower, because Netanyahu has the call recorded both ways and the Foreign Ministry is on record that Israel retains freedom of action in all arenas. The complication is that the clause and the Nabatieh push come due together, and the army taking the ridge while the diplomats write the paper is the most likely way the paper arrives stillborn.

The succession shock cascades inside Iran. The Supreme Leader is dead, Mojtaba inherits through a courier network, and the protest calendar runs live under a twenty-million funeral the regime is staging precisely to mobilize against it. The trigger is a fuel-price or fiscal break that puts the street past the security forces’ tolerance while the IRGC is distracted by the Gulf strikes. The actor is Iranian civil society, the window 60 days, the probability 15 to 20 percent. The expected Israeli and American response is to keep the regime degraded and the siege compounding rather than engineer a collapse neither has the patience to finish. The constraint is that no organized successor exists outside the Pahlavi diaspora, which is why the funeral mobilization reads as strength the regime does not entirely have.

What Hardened

The permission problem became the organizing fact of Israel’s war. The April and May reads tracked an operational alignment with Washington deepening. May resolved the alignment’s price. Israel took Beaufort, crossed seventy percent in Gaza, and held Joseph’s Tomb without a foreign signature, then learned the fate of an ordered Beirut strike from Trump’s social-media account. The deciding kept happening anywhere but Jerusalem — Washington on Beirut, Paris on the arms show, Tehran on the talks, Brussels on the sanctions, the bench on the Mossad — and the through-line stopped being any one theater and became the question of who says yes.

The drone war moved from the border to the third city. The spring established the fiber-optic FPV as the standing weapon at fifteen kilometers. May extended the assessment to sixty, inside Haifa’s range and immune to the jamming the northern air picture was built around. Silvester z”l fell to one at Beaufort, the countermeasure is still the promise owed to him, and the cost of the interval now reaches Israel’s third city.

The coalition chose the ballot over the bench. The enforcement timeline that threatened a contempt collision met a coalition that dissolved itself 106 to 0 and set a fall election, advancing the Attorney-General-split bill in the same session. The collapse we put at medium-low never came. The orderly walk to the vote is the form the government chose, and it pauses none of the wars the campaign will talk over.

Iran’s escalation inside its own ceiling became fact. The call we sharpened upward all spring resolved when the IRGC fired ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain and put a drone into Kuwait’s airport. A regime burying its Supreme Leader and mobilizing twenty million is choosing maximum motion at the moment of maximum weakness, and the ballistic theater against Gulf airports is what that motion looks like with the launch tunnels still reopening behind it.

European pressure climbed from organizations to ministers. The settler-group sanctions landed once Magyar lifted Budapest’s veto, and the next listing names Smotrich and Ben-Gvir with Prague the last holdout. The Hague cleared the lateral path with a national settlement-goods ban Belgium, Ireland, and Spain are waiting to copy. The pressure is no longer a threat about a package; it is a drafted package waiting on one vote.

What Slipped

Israeli initiative on its own borders. Israel’s capability held, and May proved it at the Litani and inside Gaza. What gave way is the decision over how that capability gets used: Washington pulled the Beirut strike to protect the Doha table, Paris decided which Israeli weapons a Gulf buyer may see, and Tehran decided whether the talks lived, each a piece of the initiative passing to whoever runs the process Israel agreed to enter.

The fire-control arrangement on the northern front. Trump announced a halt Hezbollah had agreed to, Hezbollah kept firing through it, the Air Force intercepted a launch after it took effect, and Silvester z”l died that night. An announced quiet that the announcing party’s client violates in real time is worse than no announcement, because it binds only the side that keeps its word, and the side that keeps its word is Israel.

The coalition’s draft-enforcement credibility. The police cancelled the haredi-evader operation and volunteered that most of its targets were secular, hours after a mob attacked the bereaved chief medical officer’s car. Sohlberg’s June 1 deadline did not execute, the army stayed 12,000 short, and the community read the stand-down as exactly the message it was: the state will not pay the political cost mid-campaign.

The independence of the audit chair. Seating the prime minister’s personal lawyer in the office built to audit the prime minister is the appointment where the coalition’s legitimate guild-rebalancing case runs out, because Rabilio argued the cases the Comptroller’s mandate reaches. The win at the Mossad bench was clean. This one hands the foreign press and the opposition a conflict that is real for once.

Britain’s baseline of Jewish physical safety. The Golders Green arson, the Heaton Park attack, and NHS staff refusing to treat Israeli patients moved the British case from hate-crime to permission-to-harm, the Department of Health conceding the system is failing to protect the community. The one bright signal — seventy-five violence-against-women organizations finally naming the attacks after two years of Jewish-community pressure — took the fires to produce.

What’s Next

The Nabatieh decision lands inside 30 to 45 days. The 36th Division holds Beaufort and the evacuation warnings are posted. The army takes the next ridge on its own rhythm at medium-high probability, the only brake a Washington unlikely to spend the Doha table objecting. The trigger that converts the measured push into the Dahiyeh strike is a mass-casualty drone in a northern town.

The Iran talks resolve toward sign-or-strike inside 60 days. Rubio’s testimony put a nuclear-conditioned agreement at “today, tomorrow, or next week,” and Tehran is back at the table the day after walking it. The trigger is whether the regime concedes enrichment elements it has refused, against an IRGC that vetoes any concession its civilian negotiators offer — the same split that has collapsed every prior round.

The minister-sanctions package clears the moment Prague folds. Drafted and waiting at medium-high inside 90 days, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir the named targets, the diplomat’s warning that it does not stop at two the real forecast. The trigger is one Czech vote, and the Israeli answer is a sovereignty act performed on camera.

The Gaza-into-Tehran merge tests Washington. Egypt has invited a Hamas delegation to fold the Strip into the regional settlement, converting Israel’s seventy-percent terrain operation into a bargaining line. The trigger is whether Washington keeps the disarmament clause out of the Doha exchange or lets the two tables join, which decides whether Jerusalem or Cairo holds the next move on Gaza.

The election date sets the haredi campaign. The House Committee fills the blank between September 8 and October 20. The trigger is school-calendar and coalition arithmetic, and the date decides whether the haredi parties run on a Basic Law that exists or one the coalition failed to pass before the writ.

The Doha Lebanon clause and the Nabatieh push come due together. A text that binds the IDF in Lebanon is at medium to appear and lower to actually bind, and the army taking the ridge while the diplomats draft is the most likely way the clause arrives stillborn. The trigger is sequencing — whether the paper or the push comes first.

The succession shock inside Iran stays latent or breaks. Mojtaba inherits through a courier network and the protest calendar runs live under the funeral mobilization. Collapse holds at 15 to 20 percent over 60 days. The trigger is a fiscal break that puts the street past the security forces while the IRGC is fixed on the Gulf, and the constraint is the absence of any organized successor.

The American primary calendar keeps building the hostile slate. After California, Maine, and Texas, the partisan sort keeps arriving at the ballot the diaspora votes in, where a few thousand low-turnout votes set the choice the general electorate inherits. The trigger is each successive primary, and the variable is whether communal donors and officeholders stay split or converge before the slate hardens.

The next sixty days run through four decisions Israel does not fully control: the ridge above Nabatieh, the sign-or-strike resolution in Doha, the Czech vote on the minister sanctions, and the election date the dissolution bill left blank. None of them is settled on the ground, where Israel is winning, and all of them are settled at the permission layer, where it is not. The regime in Tehran buried its Supreme Leader and answered with missiles it cannot follow through on; the coalition in Jerusalem dissolved itself and will reconstitute in some near-identical form; the bench handed the government one clean win and the government reached for one office it should have left alone. Underneath the campaign and the funerals and the votes, the field keeps producing — the FPV stockpile north of the Litani, the caches near the Yellow Line, the launch tunnels reopening in Iran — and the field does not pause for an election or a negotiation. Israel will hold what it took this month and take more, and it will spend the summer arguing, in capitals that are not its own, for the right to have done it.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor