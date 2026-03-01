Israel killed the Supreme Leader of Iran on Saturday morning, collapsed Iran's command-and-control to four percent connectivity, and now the whole region waits to see what fills the vacuum. This month's Vantage assigns the probabilities the daily brief can't sustain — under fifteen percent that Iran reconstitutes a nuclear weapon in twenty-four months, twenty to thirty that Hezbollah enters now, three named succession paths with the odds attached. The strategic position consolidated decisively while the home front absorbed dead in Beit Shemesh and 150,000 Bedouin with no shelter to reach. Members get the full assessment — scenarios, triggers, what hardened and what slipped.