Iran, Russia, and China have fused into a working anti-system network, not an alliance of ideology but of need, where China buys sanctioned Iranian crude, Iran arms Moscow's war in Ukraine, and sanctions stop isolating anyone and start integrating everyone. Israel now operates inside the narrowest strategic cage since its founding, every airstrike in Syria weighed against a Russian glare, every cyber move against a Chinese countermove. This dossier maps the machine, finds its soft spots, and argues Jerusalem has to stop treating three separate files as three separate problems. They are one problem with three accents.