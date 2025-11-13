Britain is the control sample for how a Western democracy loses a civilization without losing a war. No tanks, no coup, just decades of intimidation curdling into governance, police learning to arrest Jews for their own safety while mobs chanting for Israel's erasure get a seminar on Arabic vocabulary instead of handcuffs. This dossier traces the mechanism step by step, from Rushdie to Rotherham to the football ban, and then shows France, Canada, and the United States already standing on the same slope. The disease is not Islamism. It is deference, and Islamists simply learned to weaponize it faster than anyone.