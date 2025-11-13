Closed Dossier: Controlled Surrender
A strategic intelligence brief on how Britain became the case study in Western decline — and why France, Canada, and the United States are already on the same slope.
Britain is the control sample for how a Western democracy loses a civilization without losing a war. No tanks, no coup, just decades of intimidation curdling into governance, police learning to arrest Jews for their own safety while mobs chanting for Israel's erasure get a seminar on Arabic vocabulary instead of handcuffs. This dossier traces the mechanism step by step, from Rushdie to Rotherham to the football ban, and then shows France, Canada, and the United States already standing on the same slope. The disease is not Islamism. It is deference, and Islamists simply learned to weaponize it faster than anyone.
History is not subtle: nations that fear to offend end up run by those who don't.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.