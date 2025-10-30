The draft fight was never really about headcount. It is about a monopoly on virtue, one sector claiming the mantle of holiness while everyone else carried the stretcher, and that bargain collapses the moment the country is bleeding on three fronts. This dossier lays out an actual statute, halachic guardrails written into law rather than left to goodwill, a capped Torato Omanuto for a genuine elite, and service framed as avodat kodesh on both tracks. Equality with kippot, and no more political blackmail dressed as piety.