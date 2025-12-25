Field Dossier: Inside the Minority
Muslim Arabs, Bedouin, Druze, Christians, Circassians, and secular Israelis—how they live, govern, serve, succeed, and fight their battles inside one state.
The apartheid charge survives because it does its job — it recasts a messy democracy under strain as a moral abomination, and it needs you to never look too closely. So look closely. Arab citizens vote, sit in the Knesset, run hospital wards, and once joined the governing coalition that wrote the budgets — while Druze, Bedouin, Circassians, Armenians, Samaritans, and a Bahai world center all live by right rather than permission, arguing with the state through the state's own courts. This dossier walks how Israel's minorities actually live, serve, litigate, and prosper, because that reality will outlast the branding campaign — it's built out of people, not hashtags.
In most of the Middle East, minorities live by permission and vanish when permission expires.
The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.