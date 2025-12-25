The apartheid charge survives because it does its job — it recasts a messy democracy under strain as a moral abomination, and it needs you to never look too closely. So look closely. Arab citizens vote, sit in the Knesset, run hospital wards, and once joined the governing coalition that wrote the budgets — while Druze, Bedouin, Circassians, Armenians, Samaritans, and a Bahai world center all live by right rather than permission, arguing with the state through the state's own courts. This dossier walks how Israel's minorities actually live, serve, litigate, and prosper, because that reality will outlast the branding campaign — it's built out of people, not hashtags.