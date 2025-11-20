This is the ridge that decides whether rockets can sit over Ben Gurion, and the world has agreed to call it the so-called West Bank, a sterile label Jordan invented in 1950 to cut the land off from its Jewish history. The dossier walks the legal architecture from San Remo through Oslo's Area C, the strategic logic Moshe Dayan named decades ago, and then the part nobody in the international system will say plainly. Shin Bet logged 6,828 Palestinian attacks in 2024, and a forensic audit found roughly ninety percent of what the UN files as "settler violence" was misclassified down to a dog bite. One side is running a sustained terror campaign. The other has a microscopic, prosecutable fringe. Calling both by the same name is propaganda.