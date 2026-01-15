After the talks and the long flights, someone serious always leans in and asks: "But what were they supposed to do?" I used to answer that carefully — too carefully — until the primary documents cured me of the habit. What snaps into focus isn't a tragedy with no choices in it. It's a system, built deliberately, that rewards grievance, punishes reform, and makes self-defeat the rational strategy for a leadership class that would rather rule a ruin than risk an election. This dossier names how it was engineered, and why permanent struggle is exactly what its architects were aiming for.