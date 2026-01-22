Sirens outside, kettle on, Wi-Fi steady, water pressure holding. The missiles were meant to terrify and they didn't, because someone had planned for this in pipes and wires and backup systems rather than slogans. This dossier maps the part of Israel's power that rarely gets named: water it now exports to the neighbors who once supplied it, gas that flipped Egypt from seller to buyer, and chips and cyber the world quietly cannot do without. Allies may not love Israel, but they need it, and that was built on purpose.