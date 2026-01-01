In Israel you can ignore the Rabbinate for years — until you need it to marry, divorce, convert, or bury someone, and it reminds you it never ignored you. Rav Kook imagined a national rabbinate that would harmonize a rebuilding society. A century later it behaves like a regulatory cartel that forgot it serves the public, and the most telling fact is that a monopoly which teaches people to fly to Cyprus to get married has already lost something more important than compliance — it has lost consent. This dossier is about power, not theology — the unresolved sovereignty question the founders postponed and the country still refuses to answer.