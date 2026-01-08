A Jewish communal professional told me, almost offhandedly, "We're fine. We're relevant. People need us." She meant it economically — and it stuck with me because some version of that sentence has been said in medieval Frankfurt, in Vienna, in Berlin in 1928. This dossier traces the uncomfortable pattern: Jewish economic relevance has bought conditional protection again and again, and it has delayed catastrophe again and again, but tolerance alone has never once held when relevance was stripped away. Zionism understood this not as a moral failing of others but as a structural fact of history — which is why Israel was built not to be admired, but to be necessary, and unremovable.