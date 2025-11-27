You do not have to be a public figure to be on this front. You only have to exist as a Jew, an Israeli, or a visible supporter of the Jewish state in an age where everything about you leaks through a screen. This dossier maps how Iranian intelligence, Hamas honey-traps, neo-Nazi troll storms, and far-left "mapping projects" all converge on the same target, your footprint, and how the distance between a doxx in Boston and your front door has already collapsed. Then it does the part most of these pieces skip. It tells you, concretely, how to harden your accounts, your family, and your community without going dark. The phone in your hand sits on the same front as the ridge over Ben Gurion.