Iran broke. The Supreme Leader is dead, the IRGC's senior command is dead, the nuclear program is functionally destroyed — and the same week Netanyahu named the achievement at Yad Vashem, Italy walked, eighteen governments condemned, forty Senate Democrats voted to deny a wartime ally weapons, and the Washington lobby that still prints pro-Israel announced it would phase out the interceptors keeping Israeli children alive in their bedrooms. The ground between Tel Aviv and the West was taken fifty years ago, on the same day as the Zionism-is-racism vote, and Israel never went to contest it. This one runs without a paywall — the argument is too operational to gate.