Western policy keeps treating Hamas, ISIS, Hezbollah, the PA, and the Houthis as separate problems with separate peace processes, separate euphemisms, separate excuses — and keeps repeating the same analytical failures regardless of which group is in the news. They aren't separate. They share an ideological core and a remembered conquest that was never repudiated, and the only real disputes amongst them are managerial — tempo, branding, who gets to declare the war. This dossier maps the system underneath the violence, because you cannot fight an enemy you refuse to read and win.