One month ago a quarter-million Iranians filled the streets of Munich demanding the end of the Islamic Republic. Two weeks later the strikes landed, and within hours a different crowd appeared in the same cities, marching to shield the regime that had just massacred tens of thousands of its own people. The protest machine does not respond to suffering. It responds to who caused it, and this dossier traces the funding, the actors, and the forty-seven-year lineage from Tehran in 1979 to Times Square in 2026.