Shabbat shalom, friends.

There is a state that has held up the largest diplomatic prize in the Middle East for years and years. And, yet, it does not exist.

It has no army. It has no borders. It has no capital it properly governs. No government that can collect the trash in the cities it nominally runs. It has never held the contiguous territory a state is made from, and on every trend running it never will.

And it is, this week, the most powerful polity in the region. Powerful like a tollgate is powerful. Which is that everyone who wants to pass has to stop and pay.

Saudi Arabia calls the gate, in its view, as an irreversible pathway to a Palestinian state. And it has held the line for two years that there is no normalization with Israel without one. Not a peace treaty. Not a security arrangement. A state, irreversibly on its way, before the kingdom will shake a hand it was reportedly ready to shake the morning of October 6.

The condition may read like a step in a process. It functions like a fee. But that fee can never be paid off, because no one with the power to satisfy it intends to build what it demands.

That is the whole of the argument, so let me state it without the diplomacy. The Palestinian state is worth more to the people invoking it unbuilt than it would ever be worth built. A state that gets built can fail. It can be voted out. It can sign the wrong paper and forfeit the leverage its own existence was supposed to confer.

A state that is never built does none of that.

It sits at the head of the road, collecting, and every party — Riyadh, Paris, Ramallah — keeps it shut.

The argument over one state or two was always the wrong place to look. The operative fact is a state held permanently in the conditional tense, taxing a country that keeps paying for a building no one means to finish.

The State No One Means to Build

The Palestinian Authority cannot govern the ground it already holds. For an illustrative example, in December 2024 the PA sent its own security forces into Jenin to break the armed factions operating there. An operation it called Protect the Homeland, the fiercest inter-Palestinian fighting since the 2007 loss of Gaza. The factions held. The truce collapsed inside two days. The PA retreated, and the Israel Defense Forces went in in January 2025 with Operation Iron Wall because the Authority’s own effort was not nearly enough. A government that cannot enter one of its own cities without losing the firefight is merely a municipality with a flag.

The Authority has not held an election since 2006, dissolved its parliament in 2007, and is run by a 90-year-old president who is without a mandate any voter has renewed in two decades.

When Mahmoud Abbas finally named a successor last October, the decree pointed to a succession clause that designates the speaker of the parliament Abbas himself disbanded.

And the donors keep paying while doing the one thing that should disqualify it as a partner in anything. The Authority continues to route money to imprisoned terrorists and the families of dead ones straight. It has lied and told Washington it had scrapped the program. The payments did not stop. The Authority got caught out doing it. They changed the names on the paperwork. But the pay-to-slay program remains.

Those payments rose to around 214 million dollars in 2025 from 144 million the year before. The only other difference is that it is run now through a relabeled fund and the PLO’s martyrs’ foundation so that the PA can say it’s not doing it. [It’s also important to remember that the PLO was the precursor to the PA, not some sort of different organization altogether.[

A government that finds new plumbing to keep paying its people to murder Jews and Israelis is protecting the one budget line it treats as untouchable.

Then there is the sponsor. Riyadh demands an irreversible pathway and builds none. It does not fund the Authority into competence, does not lean on Hamas to surrender the veto, does not put its own capital behind the state it demands as the condition of its signature.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister calls the precondition a strategic principle, not a bargaining tactic, and the kingdom holds the principle and never breaks ground on the project.

A dozen Western capitals recognized “Palestine” last September, France first among the so-called major powers. What changed on the ground was… nothing. No territory transferred. No government stood up. No border moved. A hundred and fifty governments now recognize a state that has no functioning floor under it, and the recognition is, by the honest admission of the people casting the votes, mostly symbolic.

It is a flag. A communique. A mere tally in a chamber the territory in question whose vote-casting politicians have by and large never set foot in.

The body that would govern cannot.

The sponsor that demands will not build.

The recognizers who vote deliver paper.

The maps from 1947 and 2000 and 2008 were offered and refused. The refusals a matter of record, history laying a state on the table and the Palestinian leadership pushing it back time and time again.

What sits at the gate now is different in kind, a state the very parties invoking it are working, each for its own reason, to keep from ever being born. The non-delivery?Unanimous. The next question is why unanimity like that holds.

A Shut Gate Pays Better Than an Open One

A pathway that is genuinely irreversible cannot also be conditional, because the moment you attach a condition that can slow or block it, the irreversibility is gone, and the moment you remove every such condition, you have promised a state regardless of what the recipients do. The phrase resolves to one of two useless things. Either it means nothing, or it means a state no behavior can forfeit. The drafters purposefuly chose the version that means nothing — a condition that means nothing is a condition that never has to be met and never stops being owed.

Let’s consider what Riyadh says in private and what it says in public. The crown prince has told a Trump ally he could recognize Israel today, while the Saudi foreign ministry holds the public line that there is no recognition without an irreversible pathway. A sovereign who could say yes today, and instead keeps a condition he knows will not be met, has chosen the meter over the handshake.

Of course, a built state is a liability to its own sponsors. It can be governed badly and embarrass the capitals that midwifed it. It can hold an election and return Hamas, as the last one did in 2006. Or even worse (a likelier outcome). It can sign a normalization deal of its own and spend the leverage its backers were saving. The unbuilt state, however, fails at nothing. Precisely because it does nothing. It cannot govern badly. It cannot vote wrong. Cannot be caught out. It is the perfect asset. All leverage, no exposure, permanently in the conditional, available to be invoked by anyone and answerable to no one.

This is why the recognition campaign keeps moving even though nothing it touches comes closer to existing. The machine does not run on anything Palestinians do. It runs on its own European constituency. On parliaments that need the vote at home. On a foreign-policy class that has staked a generation of careers on a two-state outcome — something the facts buried on October 7.

Recognize the building, and the constituency is satisfied. Finish the building, and the constituency has nothing left to recognize. The incentive runs toward the flag and away from the foundation.

A lot of people have come to the same conclusion that the Palestinian state cannot be built. I would go a degree or two beyond that conclusion, however. The shell is empty because no one can fill it. Fair. But an empty shell that everyone agrees cannot be filled would be discarded. This one is curated. It is kept empty, restated, recognized, conditioned, and invoked, because empty is the configuration that pays. A corpse can be a deliverable. A state held deliberately at the threshold of birth, never quite delivered, is something better than a deliverable. It never depreciates, because it never has to perform.

Call it what it is, then. A veto stops an act Israel is trying to commit, and the vetoes have already had their brief. A toll is the quieter thing. It charges whether or not Israel reaches for anything, keyed to no single decision Jerusalem could make and to a state that is never built. A tollgate state: a polity whose entire power is its refusal to come into being, parked across the one road every regional transaction has to travel, charging everyone who approaches and earning the most from the ones who wait longest. Israel waits longest. Israel pays the most. And the parties collecting the toll have arranged their affairs so that the day the gate opens is the day they all stop getting paid.