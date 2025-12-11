Three Israelis can shout the same word — democracy — and mean three things that have nothing in common, because the country has run for nearly eight decades without ever finishing its constitution. The High Court filled that vacuum by turning Basic Laws into a de facto constitution nobody ever ratified, and the political class outsourced its hardest fights to that court, then woke up furious it used the power they handed it. This dossier lays out the architecture beneath the slogans about coup and dictatorship — and the choices October 7 turned from theory into something that kills people when it goes wrong.