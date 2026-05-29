Shabbat shalom, friends.

On Tuesday in central Nicosia, three Israelis were attacked with sharp objects by two Syrian nationals later arrested in the manhunt that followed. One was wounded in the ear, and Israel’s ambassador to Cyprus said the three men had been targeted for their visibly Jewish appearance.

Four days earlier near Governor’s Beach, Cypriot police arrested two Palestinian nationals, thirty-two and thirty-eight, and recovered chemical mixtures and bomb-lab materials in an intelligence-led operation. A Larnaca court ordered both held for eight days.

In Manchester, a forty-nine-year-old man became the eighth person taken into custody in the investigation of the Yom Kippur attack on the Heaton Park synagogue that killed Melvin Cravitz z”l and Adrian Daulby z”l.

Berlin arrested a second Syrian national the same week as an alleged accomplice in the February 2025 stabbing at the Holocaust Memorial.

Antwerp prosecutors indicted two Jewish mohels for premeditated bodily harm against minors and unlawful practice of medicine, with a closed-door pre-trial chamber set for June 18.

In Golders Green, the Kosher Kingdom supermarket caught fire on Wednesday morning — a hundred firefighters and fifteen engines — and the cause turned out to be electrical, in a neighborhood that has spent the past year and a half counting torched Hatzola ambulances and watching the Yom Kippur Manchester attack land an hour up the M62.

In Manhattan two weeks before, federal prosecutors had unsealed a complaint against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, an Iraqi militia commander charged with directing approximately eighteen attacks across Europe and two in Canada, plus a planned tri-city US operation targeting a Manhattan synagogue and Jewish centers in Los Angeles and Scottsdale. The federal language named the target category, in the indictment’s own words, as “Americans and Jews.”

In Berlin, the Federal Prosecutor’s office charged Ali S. and Tawab M. on May 21 for an IRGC-tasked surveillance and assassination plot against Zentralrat chair Josef Schuster, German-Israeli Society chair Volker Beck, and two Jewish business owners in the city.

In Canberra, Royal Commissioner Virginia Bell — appointed after the December 2025 Bondi Beach Hanukkah shooting that killed fifteen — surfaced on Tuesday that witnesses who had testified before her commission were being subjected to a dramatic increase in online hate and intimidation, with at least one referral to the Australian Federal Police.

In southern Lebanon and northern Israel, Hezbollah ran the largest drone campaign of the war while the IDF crossed the Yellow Line on a weeklong Golani Reconnaissance raid into Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and additional targeted operations beyond the Litani. Sergeant Nahorai Lazer z”l of the 601st Engineering Battalion was killed Sunday when a Hezbollah explosive drone took a direct hit on his armored evacuation vehicle.

In the Strait of Hormuz, US Navy strikes on Sunday and Tuesday hit IRGC mine-laying vessels and a SAM site tracking American aircraft, then an IRGC ground-control station at Bandar Abbas, with four Iranian drones shot down. Overnight on Sunday, Doha mediation circulated a draft sixty-day Iran-US framework: the Strait reopens, mines clear, sanctions waivers issue, and nuclear-scope talks begin within thirty to sixty days. On Thursday, new Airbus Defence and Space satellite imagery showed Tehran had cleared at least fifty access points across eighteen separate underground missile sites since the April 8 ceasefire. A US official summarized the read in one sentence: the Iranians have beaten every timetable the intelligence community had for the pace of their recovery.

The Buildup Is Real and Already on Schedule

We can no longer afford to hedge — if we ever could.

The lull is Tehran’s buildup phase. Hamas has retained an estimated twenty thousand to twenty-five thousand active fighters against a pre-war baseline of roughly thirty thousand across five brigades and twenty-four battalions. The IDF assesses Hamas has recruited ten to fifteen thousand new operatives during the war, of substantially lower training quality, holding hundreds of rockets and producing IEDs and anti-tank munitions at hundreds per month. Channel 13’s Moriah Asraf, working from an IDF document, called it the most severe assessment on the cease-fire she had seen in her time on the file. The IDF, she reported, “chooses time after time to put in writing these warnings… so that nobody will be able to say that they did not know that Hamas is growing stronger.” That sentence is now the standing position inside the building.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told the Security Cabinet on Monday the response can no longer work with tweezers. A different equation has to be built, the chief said, and the equation includes striking buildings in Beirut and Tyre to deter. Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo said Hezbollah had crossed a serious and unacceptable red line. Netanyahu said Israel is at war with Hezbollah. Smotrich said for every explosive drone, ten buildings should fall in Beirut. The US position, audible underneath, asked Israel not to bring buildings down in Beirut while the Tehran talks were proceeding. The cabinet sits inside the contradiction between what the IDF generals are saying about the next round and what Washington’s envoys are willing to authorize while Doha is still open. The generals are saying the next round is a question of when. The envoys are saying the next round is a question of whether it has to happen at all.

US envoy Tom Barrack told reporters Hezbollah is receiving roughly sixty million dollars a month “coming from some place,” and a Treasury delegation is in Beirut tracking the flow. Since January 2025, IRGC-Quds Force has moved more than a billion dollars to Hezbollah through money exchanges, the Dubai/UAE banking layer, and Turkish transit. Hezbollah had asked for two billion annually. Tehran committed to one. The World Bank puts Lebanon’s direct war losses at $7.2 billion across ten sectors and the reconstruction need at $11 billion — money the Hezbollah network has positioned itself to absorb on its own terms, not Beirut’s.

The Yemen front is a sort of continuation of the theme. The IISS missile-capability assessment catalogues at least ten distinct missile types in 2025 seizures, against a Soviet-era baseline from 2014. The so-called UN Panel of Experts found about five percent of components were Iranian-origin. The rest traced to sixteen jurisdictions, arriving as coded “DIY kits” the Houthi network now assembles inside Yemen. Production and storage have migrated underground. What Iran can no longer ship, the periphery has learned to make.

In Iraq, the Popular Mobilization Forces have fragmented across two tracks. Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada hold the military attack track, with KSS publicly committed to continued hostilities and KH offering a conditional ceasefire on embassy attacks. Badr and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq dominate the political and coalition-formation track. A March 2025 draft PMF law would formally subordinate the force to the prime minister, and on February 28 US and Israeli strikes hit KH, KSS, and AAH bases together. The fracture between the military and political tracks is the documented finding. The opinion-writing version painting AAH and Nujaba as openly fighting each other inside Iraq is not in the sources, and we will not adopt it. The fracture is real, and the body it leaves behind is still pointed in the same direction.

Tehran has cleared at least fifty blocked access points across eighteen separate underground missile sites since the April 8 cease-fire. Bulldozers and removal trucks moved at a pace one US official described as having beaten every timetable they forecasted for the post-strike recovery. Itamar Eichner and Lior Ben Ari at Ynet called the period “the illusion of quiet” on the last day of 2025. The illusion has not survived May. Yossi Yehoshua at Yedioth, Avi Issacharoff at Israel Hayom, Limor and Shoval at Israel Hayom, Yaron Abraham and Eyal Ofer at N12 — the working Hebrew-press read of the cease-fire is now the buildup-phase read the IDF has been putting in writing for nine months.

The Same Buildup, Aimed at the Body, Already Inside Other Borders

On May 15, the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York unsealed a complaint against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a thirty-two-year-old Iraqi national, on five counts including two conspiracies to provide material support to Foreign Terrorist Organizations (Kata’ib Hezbollah and the IRGC), a conspiracy to bomb places of public use, and destruction of property by fire or explosives. The complaint alleges al-Saadi directed roughly eighteen attacks across Europe and two in Canada, including the Toronto US consulate, and that he then offered an FBI undercover posing as a Mexican-cartel intermediary ten thousand dollars to firebomb a Manhattan synagogue, a Los Angeles Jewish center, and a Scottsdale Jewish center, with three thousand paid in cryptocurrency as a down payment and a deadline of April 7. He was arrested in Turkey [at the request of the United States, don’t make the mistake of thinking Erdogan is interest in stopping jihadis] and extradited to Manhattan. He is held without bail. Photos in the complaint show him posing with IRGC leaders. The indictment’s target category, in federal language, is “Americans and Jews.” Not “Israelis.”

The al-Saadi case identifies Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) as a Kata’ib Hezbollah / IRGC cover identity. HAYI emerged in March 2026 and has claimed at least seventeen attacks in approximately seven weeks across Europe, targeting Jewish communities, Israeli diplomatic missions, financial institutions, and Iranian dissident journalists. Documented attacks include the Liège synagogue bombing on March 9, the Rotterdam synagogue arson, the Amsterdam Jewish school explosive on March 14, an Antwerp car arson in a Jewish neighborhood, the Golders Green stabbings of two Jewish men on April 29, an attack on Bank of NY Mellon Amsterdam, and the attempted Bank of America Paris attack on March 28. ISD analysts characterize parts of the corpus as “violence-as-a-service” — financially motivated young people and criminals paid via encrypted messaging to conduct attacks. UK Met Police DAC Vicki Evans told CNN authorities are considering whether the tactic is being used in London, with operatives who have “no allegiance to the cause and are taking quick cash for their crimes.” That qualifier is its own evidence. Whether each HAYI claim was Quds-Force-tasked or only some of them were is a kinetic-command question. The doctrine of claiming attacks on diaspora Jews as legitimate resistance is what the public record now documents.

Germany has filed alongside the SDNY case. On May 21, the Federal Prosecutor’s office announced charges against Danish national Ali S. and Afghan national Tawab M. for an IRGC-tasked plot to surveil and prepare assassination and arson attacks against Zentralrat chair Josef Schuster, German-Israeli Society chair Volker Beck, and two Jewish business owners in Berlin. Ali S. was arrested in Denmark in June 2025. Tawab M. was arrested in November. Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador. The Hamburg state court filing was lodged on May 7. The public announcement landed two weeks later. Berlin’s response to the Press TV statement Tehran issued in reply was that the federal prosecutor’s filing speaks for itself.

The UK record was already long before May. MI5 Director-General Ken McCallum told the public in October MI5 had tracked more than twenty potentially lethal Iran-backed plots in the prior year alone. The May 2025 London Israeli embassy plot, in which five Iranian nationals were arrested by UK counter-terror police, was traced to IRGC Quds Force Unit 840. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess put the cleanest tradecraft language any Western service has been willing to put on the table: the Adass Israel synagogue arson in Melbourne and the Lewis Continental Kitchen arson in Sydney ran through, in his words, “a layer cake of intermediaries… overseas cut-out facilitators to coordinators that found their way to tasking Australians.” The local cut-out, Sayed Moosawi, was paid twelve thousand Australian dollars. Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador, suspended its embassy in Tehran, and on November 27 listed the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On April 20, Mossad, Shin Bet, and the IDF jointly unmasked IRGC Intelligence Organisation Unit 4000 under the late Rahman Moqadam — the Special Operations Division running country-level handlers against Israeli and Jewish targets in Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Greece, Germany, and Australia. Moqadam was killed at the opening of Operation Roaring Lion on February 28. The disclosure was retrospective and named the network he had been running. The Turkey–Cyprus axis under Mehdi Yekeh-Dehghan, called “the Doctor” in the disclosure, was smuggling explosive drones from Iran via Turkey into Cyprus, with reconnaissance against US and allied assets. The two Palestinian nationals Cypriot police picked up near Governor’s Beach last Friday, read against that disclosure, are exactly the surface Unit 4000 was building toward.

Iran did one more thing in March 2026 that named the doctrine in a personnel decision. After Mohammad Pakpour was killed on the opening day of Roaring Lion, Khamenei elevated Ahmad Vahidi — IRGC deputy chief since December — to IRGC commander-in-chief. In 1994, Vahidi was Quds Force commander. AMIA killed 85 people in Buenos Aires that July under his command. The Argentine Court of Cassation ruled on April 11, 2024 that Iran directed and Hezbollah executed the 1994 AMIA bombing and the 1992 Israeli embassy bombing in Buenos Aires that killed twenty-nine, declaring both crimes against humanity. Argentine prosecutor Sebastian Basso said it in Spanish for the record: “Hezbolá ejecutó el atentado bajo órdenes directas de Irán.” Argentina’s Law 27.784 (2025) opened the door to trials in absentia, and on May 21 the Camara Federal ordered the in-absentia proceeding against ten Iranian and Lebanese suspects to advance. The same week Berlin charged the Schuster plot, Buenos Aires moved its 1994 case forward. The man who ran Quds Force the night the AMIA bomb went off has now been promoted to IRGC apex command, and the court in Buenos Aires is finally getting his deputies on the docket in absentia.

The Royal Commission in Canberra is the other live procedural surface. Virginia Bell AC SC was appointed after Bondi and tabled her interim report on April 30 with fourteen recommendations, five classified. The interim report’s headline finding was that Australia’s existing legal and regulatory frameworks had not hindered agencies’ ability to prevent or respond to the Bondi attack, and that “no urgent or immediate action is required.” A hostile reader will weaponize that line. Twenty-six days later, Bell publicly named the second-order surface: witnesses who had testified before the Commission had been subjected to a dramatic increase in online hate and intimidation, with at least one referral to the Australian Federal Police. “We will not tolerate,” Bell said, “attempts to subvert this inquiry or silence those who have been brave enough to speak.” The interim report said the legal framework held. The follow-on hearings have already documented that the operation’s pattern continued inside the Commission’s own jurisdiction, against the witnesses the Commission was hearing from.

Sweden adds the recruitment layer. SAPO documented at least four attacks or attempts against the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in 2023–24, including a fifteen-year-old armed teenager arrested in May 2024 and a fourteen-year-old who fired a semi-automatic near the embassy. US Treasury sanctioned the Foxtrot gang for Iran-directed work. The Rumba network reportedly offered Iranian help killing Foxtrot leader Rawa Majid in exchange for synagogue and embassy strikes. The Iranian network was paying minors to fire automatic weapons at the Israeli embassy in a Scandinavian capital, and the press of record carried it as a Swedish gang story until Times of Israel and CNN’s investigative desk named the network.

And before any of that, the continuum of high-fatality diaspora attacks since May 2025 names the cost the federal docket is now catching up to. Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky z”l and Sarah Milgrim z”l were killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington on May 21, 2025. Justice announced intent to seek the death penalty on May 15 of this year. Karen Diamond z”l, eighty-two, died of her burns after Mohamed Soliman firebombed Run for Their Lives walkers in Boulder on June 1, 2025. Manchester at Heaton Park on Yom Kippur killed Cravitz z”l and Daulby z”l — the first UK antisemitic terror fatalities since CST records began in 1984. Bondi on Hanukkah killed fifteen. Toronto ran three synagogue shootings in five days in March. Nineteen diaspora-Jewish fatalities between May 2025 and the spring of this year, in five countries on three continents, before the al-Saadi tri-city US plot would have added more.

The Doctrine Reads the Body

The doctrinal register inside which all of this is happening reads the Jews-as-people unit as the target. Whoever doubts the proposition has not read what the doctrine says about itself.

Hamas Charter Article 7, the 1988 founding text — headed “The Universality of the Islamic Resistance Movement” — quotes the gharqad hadith from Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim: “The time will not come until Muslims will fight the Jews (and kill them); until the Jews hide behind rocks and trees, which will cry: O Muslim! there is a Jew hiding behind me, come on and kill him! This will not apply to the Gharqad, for it is one of the trees of the Jews.” The 2017 Hamas “document” did not supersede the 1988 charter. The founding text remains the foundational reference, and the doctrine the gharqad hadith carries is not bounded by a territorial perimeter. The hadith names the Jew, wherever the Jew is standing.

Hezbollah’s own register is publicly readable. Al-Manar Lebanon has labeled its 2024–25 round the “Khaybar Series” (سلسلة خيبر), branding strikes against Israeli military intelligence bases including Glilot Base (Unit 8200) near Tel Aviv as “Khaybar Operations.” The Khaybar referent invokes Muhammad’s 628 CE expulsion of the Jews of Khaybar. It is not subtle. The chant carrying it — Khaybar, Khaybar, ya yahud — has circulated in protest and militant registers from Tehran to Western European campuses to Sydney’s Opera House steps. The Jews of Khaybar and the Jews of Manchester sit inside the same vocabulary.

HAYI’s own name fits the register precisely. Companions of the Right is a Quranic-paradisiacal designation drawn from Surah al-Waqi’ah. FDD’s analysts read HAYI’s supporters as seeing Jews as collectively guilty, the long-term war culminating in the appearance of the Imam al-Mahdi and the destruction of Jews worldwide. ISD, MEF, and GNET concur on the doctrinal pedigree of the naming. A franchise calling itself by a paradisiacal title and targeting Jews in Liège and Amsterdam is not a marketing accident. The self-naming connects to the same well as the gharqad tree.

Khalil al-Hayya in January 2025 said October 7 was “a historic moment… a source of pride for our people… to be passed down from generation to generation.” The same al-Hayya was elected Hamas-Gaza leader, survived the Israeli strike in Doha on September 9, 2025, and is now the operative voice in the post-Sinwar Hamas politburo. The line stands. October 7 — pogrom against the Jews of southern Israel, sexual violence in the kibbutzim, two hundred and fifty hostages taken into Gaza — is, in the words of the elected Hamas-Gaza leader, the inheritance to be passed down. The doctrine names that program as legitimate resistance.

Naim Qassem’s Hezbollah register works the asymmetry between the English-language podium and the Arabic sermon, and the asymmetry is the point. His March 2025 Quds Day speeches, tracked by FDD’s Long War Journal, addressed the Israeli public directly: “We instill fear in a million Israelis living in distress… Leave our land… or you will pay an unprecedented price.” Reuters wire and the Western audience get the line in that register. The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, tracking his Arabic addresses, finds Qassem “frames the current battle along religious lines, drawing on classical Islamic anti-Judaism.” The doctrine lives downstream of the English podium — in the Arabic sermon, in the attack claim by the allied entity, in the protest chant. The translated press conference is wrapping. The Arabic sermon is the doctrine.

Ali Khamenei’s documented Quds Day pattern, compiled by ADL, names the unit the regime is fighting in his own words. He calls Israel “not a country, but a terrorist base,” and Zionism “a virus that must be eliminated.” On Tuesday, May 26, his son Mojtaba used a Hajj-occasion message to say Israel “will not exist” within fifteen years, threaten to end US bases in the region, and declare that “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” have become “a common language for the Islamic nation and the oppressed peoples of the world.” The third Supreme Leader’s first public elimination statement landed in the same week as the Bandar Abbas strikes, the Hezbollah drone campaign, the Berlin indictment, the al-Saadi unsealing, and the Bondi witness-intimidation surfacing. The doctrine is being stated at the cabinet level the morning the buildings are being targeted in Beirut.

And the regime supplied one more sentence the same week. After the Berlin charges landed, Tehran’s embassy in Berlin issued a Press TV statement on May 23 that did not deny the Jews-as-target framing. The embassy invoked the April 7, 2026 Israeli air strike on Tehran’s Rafi’-Nia Synagogue, arguing moral symmetry: “the military attack by the Israeli regime in April 2026 on the Rafi’-Nia Synagogue in Tehran should also be perceived and condemned with the same sensitivity.” The IDF acknowledged the April 7 strike at the time and characterized the synagogue destruction as collateral damage on an adjacent building — a real, traceable claim that hostile readings will rotate against the rebuttal here, and one that does not redeem the embassy’s move. The embassy did not deny the surveillance of Schuster and Beck. The embassy accepted that synagogues are inside the contest and argued only the score. The regime gave its own answer on the doctrinal question, on the record, in May 2026, in Berlin.

The Continuum Has Localized Against the Body

The Jihadist Continuum established that Hamas, ISIS, Hezbollah, and the PA share a doctrinal bloodstream organized through two forms. The first is the franchise model that ISIS uses, with distributed brand licensing. The second is the proxy-empire model Iran has run since the 1980s, with discipline maintained through funding. Post-Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, the proxy empire fragmented. The doctrine survived. The continuum has localized across five successor formations, each of which retains state-level capability in the local theater, and each of which operates against the body wherever the body sits.

Hamas in Gaza is reconstituting. Hundreds of millions of Iranian dollars are moving into Gaza-reconstruction-adjacent flows through Hamas-tied Turkey-based money exchange houses, per Israeli intelligence disclosure from December — primary Turkish-side reporting on the pipeline has not appeared. The pipeline mirrors the one Hezbollah uses upstream, before it diverges through the UAE banking layer toward Beirut. The franchise has not lost its sponsor. The sponsor has rerouted around the Syrian corridor it lost.

Hezbollah in Lebanon is rebuilding — IRGC-Quds Force, the Dubai/UAE banking layer, Turkish transit, and into the network at sixty million dollars a month per Barrack and more than a billion since January 2025 per Treasury. The September 2024 to February 2025 OFAC sanctions on Ossama Jaber and adjacent facilitators documented tens of millions moving inside that line. The World Bank’s $11 billion reconstruction need is exactly the amount of money the Hezbollah network is positioned to capture, launder, and rebuild on. The IDF’s Zamir is asking the cabinet for permission to hit buildings in Beirut because the reconstruction will happen one way or another. The question on the cabinet table is whether it happens with Hezbollah inside the contracting chain or without it.

The Houthis in Yemen run the indigenization model already documented. Ten or more missile types now in service, five percent Iranian-origin components, sixteen jurisdictions sourcing the rest, coded “DIY kits” the local production line completes inside underground sites. The IRGC’s external-supply problem became Yemen’s internal-assembly success. The successor formation does not need the centre to ship a full system, because the periphery has learned to finish it.

KH and KSS hold the military attack track, Badr and AAH hold the political and coalition-formation track, the March 2025 draft PMF law would formally subordinate the force to the prime minister, and the February 28 US–Israel strikes hit the military track together. The body is fractured between the two tracks, still pointed at the same target.

And the IRGC’s external-operations command is the most active of the five successor surfaces. Quds Force Unit 840 ran the May 2025 London Israeli embassy plot that put five Iranian nationals into UK custody. Special Operations Division 4000, under the late Moqadam, ran the Azerbaijan–Cyprus–Greece–Germany–Australia geography Mossad/Shin Bet/IDF unmasked in April. HAYI runs the franchise-style cover identity. Al-Saadi’s tri-city US plot ran inside the same network and reported into the same command. Sweden’s recruitment of minors and gang operatives via Foxtrot and Rumba runs the same playbook through Stockholm and Gothenburg. The five successor surfaces share a sponsor, a doctrine, a financial line, and a unit they are pointing at.

The degradation school has the damage right. Khatib at Belfer in April, the Stimson team earlier this year, and the IPF/INSS authors of “Fracturing the Axis” last September all read the kinetic breakage correctly. Syria gone, Khamenei eliminated, Pakpour and Khademi and Moqadam dead inside the opening hours of Roaring Lion, Hezbollah forced into a cease-fire it cannot rebuild from openly. The Iran network of 2023 has been broken. The Belfer/Stimson/IPF read of the breakage is correct. The substitution is what the read has not foregrounded, and the substitution is what al-Saadi, Vahidi’s elevation, Unit 4000, HAYI, the Berlin charges, the Royal Commission’s witness intimidation, the Cypriot bomb-lab arrests, the Stockholm recruitment of minors, the Toronto synagogue shootings, the Boulder firebombing, and the Heaton Park Yom Kippur attack all describe in one picture. The franchise and the proxy empire have fused under stress.

The degradation school will eventually catch up to this read. The analysts have the breakage right. What we are arguing is that what was rebuilt was rebuilt in a different shape, aimed at the body the doctrine has always recognized, wherever the body is standing. The territorial perimeter that ran from Sheba’a to Rafah is no longer where the contest is being fought. The successor pattern is the Iran network reading its own break as a redeployment problem.

The Apparatus Is Built Not to See It

Seth Mandel got there first. There Are No Cease-Fires in Iran’s Global War on Jews, published in Commentary on April 7, 2025 — more than a year before the Iran war began, more than a year before Operation Roaring Lion, before Vahidi’s elevation, before al-Saadi was extradited, before Berlin charged Ali S. and Tawab M. — names the framing we operate inside. The piece

walks through the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan z”l in Dubai in November 2024 and the Iranian Quds Force officer who offered a Georgian drug trafficker two hundred thousand dollars to kill Rabbi Shneor Segal in Azerbaijan, and lands the argument the title already carried: “ceasefire” is a category error against an enemy that has not paused outside the kinetic theater. Mandel named the frame. What he left for later was the synthesis across the four desks the picture sits on, and the reason no single desk crosses to the next.

Take the Israeli analytical centre of gravity. Amit Segal owns “what is Israel doing next militarily.” Our standing line on his work is that he is the indispensable read on the Israeli political–security file, and we read him every day. Across twenty-three It’s Noon in Israel posts surveyed across May 2026, the al-Saadi indictment appears zero times. The Golders Green stabbings of April 29 appear zero times. The Heaton Park investigation appears zero times. The AMIA case at the Camara Federal appears zero times. The Berlin Schuster plot appears zero times. The Cypriot Larnaca bomb-lab arrests appear zero times. Segal treats Hamas reconstitution as a domestic Israeli security problem. He treats the Iran proxy network as transformed and still in the picture. He does not treat the diaspora dimension at all. He is not wrong, on the file he is keeping. He is keeping a file the Israeli political class wants kept, and its perimeter sits where the last war ended.

US prestige press has the inverse problem. The desks are competent and do not cross. The al-Saadi indictment of May 15 was carried by The New York Times and The Washington Post as a domestic-terror story, and neither piece linked to its own desk’s coverage of Hezbollah financing through Dubai and Turkish transit. The two streams almost never cross-reference in the same article. Time‘s feature by Mandel and David Blair was the lone exception. The desk that covers Tehran financing and the desk that covers Manhattan synagogue plots use the same byline pool less than once a month.

The ADL register lives at the atmospherics layer. Its Pro-Iran Terrorist Attacks Against Jewish Communities catalogue reads as an incident inventory. The AJC’s Iran’s Terror Network Around the Globe page is closer to the diagnosis but still reads as catalogue. The incidents are correctly counted. The state-directed network underneath them is not what the cataloguer’s framing is built to name. ADL’s standing function is monitoring and atmospherics. Nobody should ask its mailing list to do the work of a strategic intelligence shop. The friendly Jewish-institutional read is sized to the incident on this question, and the doctrine producing the incident has been left outside the framing.

The degradation school is the most analytically serious of the four desks and the most exposed to the substitution it is not tracking. Khatib at Belfer, the Stimson team, the IPF/INSS authors of “Fracturing the Axis” are correctly reading the kinetic damage to the network. They are not foregrounding the diaspora-distributed cell substitution. The substitution is exactly what the Berlin federal prosecutor and the SDNY US Attorney and ASIO’s Burgess and Italy’s Carabinieri and Sweden’s SAPO and Cyprus’s police are now putting on the record together. The degradation school has the damage right. It does not yet have the recovery right, and the recovery is the news.

European mainstream press is the inverse of the US case — operationally honest, rhetorically evasive. Belgium has deployed military to its synagogues. The UK uplifted Jewish Community Protective Security funding from £18 million in 2024/25 to £28.4 million for the next cycle, with an additional £10 million emergency uplift post-Manchester and one hundred and fifty new CST volunteer applications inside a fortnight. Germany’s Hesse parliament moved a Boris Rhein/Christian Heinz bill criminalizing denial of Israel’s right to exist, with prison time on the table for “from the river to the sea” and Israeli-flag desecration, ahead of a Bundesrat hearing. Australia called its first-ever Royal Commission on antisemitism after Bondi. Every European interior ministry is now budgeting against the threat the federal courts are now indicting. And the press of record around all of it still routes the story through “antisemitism rising” — a domestic-pathology frame for what the evidence describes as an Iran-directed campaign on European soil against European Jews. The interior ministries have figured it out. The newsroom desks one floor up have not.

Daniel Gordis carried J. L. Talmon’s line into a 2021 Substack post, and the line is older still — Talmon coined it after the 1975 UN “Zionism is racism” resolution. “The state of the Jews has become the Jew of the states.” The line named the inversion the prior generation could see. The Jew as European pariah of the 19th century had vanished into the state. The state had taken his place as the new pariah at the UN podium. Five decades on, the chain has run one more step. Now the Jews of the states are becoming what the state was supposed to absorb.

Mandel had the framing. Gordis carries Talmon. Kobi Michael, at Misgav in December, described Iran as “intensifying cyber efforts and attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets abroad” in the closest one-paragraph anchor any Israeli think-tank piece has dropped on the diaspora-as-target picture. The Anglosphere Jewish press — JTA, Algemeiner, the Jewish Chronicle, Jewish News, Australian Jewish News, Jewish News Syndicate, the Israeli desk at Times of Israel — keeps the record. Nobody has put the chain together. The gap is what the institutional response sized to the territorial perimeter has been allowed to walk through.

What the Next Round Is Being Prepared Against

The army Tehran is rebuilding is being aimed at the people.

Korea-1953 ended at the line on the map. Two armies arrayed across a parallel of latitude, an armistice signed at Panmunjom, no peace, no progress on the political question for seventy-three years and counting. The line froze and held. The lull-into-buildup question settled on the line itself, because the doctrine that line separated was a doctrine about geography. North and South of the 38th parallel were the units in contest. The Israeli strategic establishment has been quietly worried it is being told to accept Korea as the precedent on Lebanon, on Gaza, on the post-Iran-war terrain. A frozen line on the next Lebanon front would be the precedent the Iranian network is openly hoping to reproduce, because freezing the line removes the variable from the table the regime can still afford to lose.

This buildup is not aimed at a line. The doctrine the gharqad hadith carries was never about a parallel of latitude. Khaybar was not a border dispute. The target is Jews specifically and the West more generally. The category crosses the Yellow Line. HAYI’s claim corpus does not respect the Litani. Mojtaba Khamenei’s fifteen-year elimination statement does not stop at Rosh Hanikra. The IRGC’s Unit 4000 was running operatives in Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Greece, Germany, and Australia. Vahidi was at AMIA in 1994 and at IRGC apex command in 2026. The line is everywhere Jews are.

The Israeli strategic establishment cannot accept the frozen-line frame on Lebanon because the IDF reads the kinetic buildup against the Yellow Line and the corridors north of the Litani as the surface where the next kinetic round will land. The Inverted Body showed the other half: the diaspora institutional class has been allocating against three peoples — Israeli, American Jewish, European Jewish — while the attackers allocate against one body. The institutional response sized to a perimeter Tehran has stopped treating as the theater will keep under-defending the geography the network is actually operating across, until the institutional class reads what the adversary read in 1975 and has not stopped reading. The unit is the body, amongst whom the regime considers it permitted to fight without reaching the Yellow Line. The adversary has used that framework since the AMIA bomb, and the federal courts in Manhattan, Berlin, and Buenos Aires are now putting it on the record, one indictment at a time.

The doctrine has been naming that line since the gharqad hadith. The buildup is being prepared against a perimeter that includes Manchester, Boulder, Antwerp, Bondi, Nicosia, Berlin, Stockholm, Toronto, Buenos Aires, Golders Green, and whatever street any Jew anywhere is standing on the morning the operative kit arrives. The CST plus SCN single-body case The Inverted Body documented is the answer to what the institutional response would look like if the institutional class read the doctrine the way the adversary writes it. The institutional class has not yet.

The next round is being prepared against the body the doctrine has always recognized. The institutional response is still sized to a perimeter the war is no longer being fought at. The line is everywhere any Jew is standing.

Hamas is in Gaza. Hamas is also in Manchester.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor, Israel Brief