A Jewish day school board met this month to decide whether the campus it's raising capital for will still be in use in 2045. Nobody in the room had a framework to answer it — every Federation memo treats 'American Jewry' as one allocation category, and it isn't even one community. Read on five indicators against a political substrate the aggregate model can't see, the map shows American Orthodoxy with runway, French Jewry without it, and a mid-tier the institutional class is least prepared to recognize. The capital keeps flowing by momentum toward the worst aggregate outcome on the board, and the first problem isn't the arithmetic — it's that a Federation board cannot yet say the word terminal out loud.