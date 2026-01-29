A Christian pilgrim at Ben Gurion kvetched to me about Israel observing Shabbat, and it made me realize how badly the whole thing gets read from outside. Israel runs its public life on Jewish time without sending anyone to shul or checking what's in your fridge on Pesach, which is the same trick every Western democracy pulls with Sunday and Christmas, only honest about whose calendar it is. This dossier walks the history from the diaspora, where Jewish time was private because Jews were powerless, to a state that chose to live on its own clock. No theocracy. Just a country that decided shared time matters.