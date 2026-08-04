The plan for Hamas's weapons went up on July 30 with an accord (of sorts) from Hamas and none from Israel. The Netherlands turned a ban on goods from Judea and Samaria into criminal law by ordinance. And Washington announced a Hormuz deal in Israel's name that neither Jerusalem nor Tehran will confirm. It would seem you can write Israel's half of a deal without asking Israel, and for the most part it costs you nothing except, perhaps, an argument afterwards.

Bottom Line Up Front

Twice in one week Israel was written into an obligation it had not agreed to. Hamas signed a fifteen-point roadmap on July 30 that puts Israel's halt at point 2 and disarmament as far out as 350 days. Nobody showed Jerusalem the draft. Two days later Trump posted that Israel had joined his Hormuz commitment, and both parties he named now deny any deal exists. A third instance inside ninety days is medium-high. A president at 34 percent approval wants the war ended on a headline — and a caretaker government will not contradict him twelve weeks from an election. Member states then threw the ICC's chief prosecutor out 82 to 13, and the warrant he signed against Netanyahu and Gallant did not move at all. What actually reached Israel in July runs off a 2024 advisory opinion at the ICJ that called Israel's presence in Judea and Samaria unlawful. It's wrong and it binds no one. The Dutch criminal ban got onto the statute book without a parliamentary vote and takes force on September 22. It can imprison a Dutch tourist for what he carries home from a shop in Judea and Samaria — or the Golan.

Israel's answer to all of it were bulldozers and demolition charges, and both run on soldiers it is not replacing. It has graded twenty-three kilometres of earth down the Gaza line. It sat on the Beaufort charges for weeks to keep the northern framework intact — the deal that leaves Israel holding ground it is supposed to give back — and set them off under Hezbollah's southern command post on July 30. We knew when it happened, because it shook our 7th floor apartment in Kiryat Shmona. The IDF's targeting cell is past 2,700 of the roughly 5,000 men who crossed the fence on October 7. The army is about 12,000 soldiers short and headed for 17,000. Some roles and commanders are being called up for 110 days against a 55-day annual cap the cabinet set just in January. Emergency call-up orders expire at the end of September. The Knesset that could have written a recruitment law gave its final week to a Basic Law for Torah study and a draft-arrest freeze. Neither of which are worth the hassle of printing to say nothing of litigating them. Then the Knesset voted itself out of existence 62-0.

Tehran is selling passage through a strait it cannot open (though it can make crossing it treacherous), and the Houthis have copied the pricing onto Bab el-Mandeb. We held sustained Iranian closure of Hormuz at low for two months, on the reasoning that a regime this broke cannot pay for a blockade. The regime is that broke and the call was still wrong. A blockade runs on the insurance market. Tehran only has to make the underwriters flinch, and by August 4 CENTCOM had logged two hulls disabled and more than forty turned around. We raise it to medium over sixty days — a correction. Israel has a seat in neither fight and yet pays freight on both.

Last year was the deadliest for Jews outside Israel since 1994, and the West kept dismantling the tools that articulates why. Twenty murdered in four attacks on three continents. Antizionism drove 48 percent of Britain's incidents and 45 percent of America's. That motive reaches a police file only through a definition New York's mayor has revoked, and English barristers are telling NHS trusts not to adopt it without safeguards. American belief in the genocide charge has moved one point in eleven months. Democratic candidates keep winning primaries for making it, and the primaries are where the movement sits.

The full Vantage is for Members — every front underneath those four bullets, and the probability record, including the Hormuz call we had to raise.

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