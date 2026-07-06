Shalom, friends.

On June 17 a memorandum governing Israel’s northern border took force at Versailles, and Washington would not let Jerusalem read the fourteen clauses it was signing. What followed is the whole shape of the month: the party that put its name to the paper collects the concessions where a camera can find them, and Israel, locked out of the text, does every hour of the enforcing and carries every ounce of the liability. The decision over whether Israel may act on its own frontier now sits with four capitals — Washington, Doha, Brussels, The Hague — and it sits there permanently, at the same hour a government that trusts no security document drafted by anyone else spent Israel’s highest legislative form to write ninety thousand men out of a roster the army is already too short of soldiers to fill. That is the month, and it is why it matters: the erosion the spring measured as a pressure arrived this month as a signature, and a signature is a harder fact to walk back than a phone call.

Bottom Line Up Front

Israel spent June enforcing terms it was never permitted to read, and the arrangement that put it there is now fixed furniture. The June 17 memorandum took force at Versailles with Jerusalem locked out of fourteen clauses, one of them governing its own northern border, and the authority to green-light an operation on that border now sits with four capitals — Washington, Doha, Brussels, The Hague. The probability that this transfer of Israeli discretion reverses inside the next two quarters is low, and the honest Q2 grade is that our own medium-high spring call clocked the direction but badly under-timed how fast the leverage would harden into text. The line stays quiet only where the IDF walks it, and it walks it alone.

Tehran signed away the one lever it can physically pull and kept only the programs a satellite can watch it rebuild. The regime traded the strait for relief it cannot cash, and the read has crossed from argument to arithmetic: a treasury that cannot settle a wire cannot underwrite a blockade. Where the paper defers Iran’s program, the ground reconstitutes it, and the reconstitution runs where the concessions cannot be photographed.

The government that will accept no security document drafted by anyone else is drafting the exemption of ninety thousand from military service into the one legal form built to outlast whoever governs next. Basic Law: Torah Study cleared its reading over the Chief of Staff’s recorded warning that the ranks cannot absorb the gap, while the force those exemptions drain runs a combat deficit near seventeen thousand. Whichever bloc wins the autumn ballot inherits the identical bill.

The lawfare campaign produces no convictions and was never built to. It stockpiles the footnote a future sanctions vote will cite, and the only thing it cannot fabricate is a government willing to cite it. The minister asset-freeze package moves the moment Prague releases it, and the first European foreign ministry to quote the UN’s twenty-thousand-child figure is the day the ledger converts from theater into instrument.

The month resolved a wager Israel is winning on every front the ground decides and losing on the single front that decides who may fight there.

The full July 2026 edition — War, Security & Force Posture; the International Arena; Inside Israel; the Diaspora Front; Where Outsiders Are Misreading; What Hardened / Slipped / Next; and the Q2 Probability Recalibration — is for members.

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